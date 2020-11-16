Northen Thailand
Pickup Driver Killed after Crashing into the Back of Freight Truck
A pickup driver was killed when a pickup truck crashed into a freight truck early on Saturday in Nakhon Ratchasima province. At around 4 am, medical emergency officials were called after the fatal accident.
When police and a local rescue team arrived at the scene, they found a black pickup, with its front end severely damaged. The driver, Thanapat Vichitsanoi, 50, suffered severe injuries and was found dead in his vehicle.
His body was sent for autopsy to Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital.
The driver of the trailer truck, Rattanakorn Nansuwan, 34, said that the pick-up had crashed into his trailer when he was making a U-turn.
Speeding Pickup Crashes into Roadside Restaurant
Meanwhile, a speeding pickup driver has been killed and the passenger injured after crashing into a roadside restaurant south of Bangkok on Sunday morning. Local police believe the driver of the truck had been racing another vehicle.Bangkok Police said the accident occurred at about 5.30am in Samut Prakan, south of Bangkok. The driver of the Bangkok-registered black Isuzu lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a roadside restaurant.
Mr Pathumpop Krobboriboon, the shop owner, told police that while he was preparing food he heard the noise of screeching brakes, and thought it might come from two pickups racing on the road.
Suddenly one of the pickups ran off the road and hit a power post before crashing into the shop. The pickup ending up lying on one side. Mr Pathumpop said he managed to jump sideways and narrowly escaped being killed.
The pickup driver, who was later identified as Thammanoon Nathadthong, 26, was killed. The other man in the pickup, who was not identified, was injured. Bangkok Police were investigating and examining security cameras in the area to establish the cause of the accident.
Footage from CCTV cameras nearby pointed to the pickup being driven at high speed.
Thailand’s Deadly Roads
Road accidents killed 45 people and injured 2,523 each day on average from January to October this year, according to data compiled by the central road accident claims company.
Road Accident Victims Protection Co was jointly set up in 1998 and owned by all insurance companies at the time to ensure quick payments of compulsory compensation to road victims under the 1997 Protection for Motor Vehicle Victims Act.
According to the company’s data in the first 10 months of this year, 13,692 people died and 757,010 were injured in road accidents.
Jarut Visalchit, director-general of the Land Transport Department, said safety measures had been implemented and planned to reduce Thailand’s road fatalities to below 10 per 100,000 population, the goal set for next year.
Based on the population of 66.4 million last year, Thailand’s goal of 664 road traffic deaths a year or 1.8 per day on average is a tall order, given the 10-month data.