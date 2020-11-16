Pickup Driver Killed after Crashing into the Back of Freight Truck

A pickup driver was killed when a pickup truck crashed into a freight truck early on Saturday in Nakhon Ratchasima province. At around 4 am, medical emergency officials were called after the fatal accident.

When police and a local rescue team arrived at the scene, they found a black pickup, with its front end severely damaged. The driver, Thanapat Vichitsanoi, 50, suffered severe injuries and was found dead in his vehicle.

His body was sent for autopsy to Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital.

The driver of the trailer truck, Rattanakorn Nansuwan, 34, said that the pick-up had crashed into his trailer when he was making a U-turn.