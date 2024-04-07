Connect with us

News Northern Thailand

Lung Cancer Deaths Surge in Northern Thailand Due to PM2.5 Haze
Advertisement

News Regional News

Drunken Brit Impales Himself Climbing Over Iron Fence in Pattaya

Crime News News Asia

Police Arrest 272 People Sharing Child Abuse Materials on Social Media

Business News

Big Tech and Independent Journalism Devastating the Mainstream Media

News

Donald Trump's Campaign Hopes To Raise A Record $43 Million In Florida

News

Apple Music Streaming Apps in Europe Can Link To Their Own Websites

News News Asia

US, Australia, Japan and the Philippines Join Forces Over South China Sea

Crime News

Police Take Down Illegal Gambling Sites With $1.3 Million in Circulation

Health News News Asia

Hong Kong Man Contracts Herpes Virus B After Monkey Bite

News

SPI Inflation Climbs 0.96 Pc w/w After Brief Respite

News

4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Philadelphia To NYC In New Jersey

News

The Dollar Takes a Break Following US Jobs Data

News

Europe's Inflation Rate has Fallen Again. Rates Will Rise Up Because

News Southern Thailand

LIVE VIDEO! Austrian Tourist Attacks Taxi Driver in Phuket Over Cigarette

Crime News

Police Bust 70 Year-Old Man With 22Kg of Heroin Hidden in Sunscreen Boxes

News Southern Thailand

LIVE VIDEO: 100 Passengers Rescued After Koh Tao Ferry Catches Fire

News News Asia

Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake in Taiwan Claims 9 Lives, Injures Over1000

News Regional News

Wildlife Officials to End Wild Monkeys Overtaking Lopburi, Thailand

Legal News Southern Thailand

Phuket Court See a Serge in Tourists Arrests and Litigation

Health News

Concern Grows Over Children Using e-Cigarettes and Vapers in Thailand

News

Lung Cancer Deaths Surge in Northern Thailand Due to PM2.5 Haze

Avatar of CTN News

Published

2 hours ago

on

Lung Cancer Deaths Surge in Northern Thailand

People in northern Thailand, particularly Chiang Mai and Lampang, have a high mortality rate owing to lung cancer. The Faculty of Medicine at Chiang Mai University has identified increased levels of PM2.5 particles in the air as one of the primary culprits.

According to Associate Professor Chalerm Liewsisakul of Chiang Mai University’s (CMU) Faculty of Medicine, PM2.5 pollution in northern Thailand has worsened over the last decade, increasing in patients suffering from lung ailments.

According to one study, the rate of lung cancer deaths per 100,000 persons in the North climbed from 20.3 in 2010 to 30.7 in 2019. This compares to data for Bangkok (14.9 in 2010 to 22.6 in 2019), the Northeast (10.2 in 2010 to 17 in 2019), and the South (9.5 in 2010 to 16.8 in 2019).

According to data from 2010 to 2021, Chiang Mai and Lampang in Northern Thailand have the highest death rates from lung cancer. This emphasizes the critical need for tailored initiatives to combat air pollution and its health impacts in these locations.

“In addition, the incidence of lung cancer among young people in the northern region is higher than in other locations. This correlation is most likely due to PM2.5 pollution, according to global data confirming the increased cancer risk, particularly lung cancer, associated with continuous exposure to PM2.5 particles,” he stated.

He cited a Faculty of Medicine study focusing on emphysema patients in Chiang Dao, an area known for high PM2.5 levels.

Cell study from emphysema patients’ cheek scrapings revealed significant cellular alterations when PM2.5 levels were high vs low. He said these changes indicate genetic anomalies that may lead to cancer cells in the future.

Furthermore, respiratory illnesses ranging from nosebleeds to persistent coughs have increased during elevated PM2.5 levels, notably in March and April in northern Thailand.

Lung Cancer Deaths Surge in Northern Thailand

Severe illnesses such as emphysema exacerbation, coronary heart disease, and strokes are particularly common at these pollution peaks, emphasizing the acute health hazards associated with elevated PM2.5 levels.

A CMU’s Faculty of Medicine study found a concerning correlation between PM2.5 levels and deaths in Chiang Mai. For every 10 µg/m³ increase in daily average PM2.5 concentration, Chiang Mai’s mortality rate increased by 1.6% over the next six days.

The lab also determined the cause of death for Prof Rawiwan Olarnratmanee, a former dean of Chiang Mai University’s Faculty of Architecture. Test results revealed that the cancer cells discovered in her lungs had genetic abnormalities caused by PM2.5 exposure.

Her husband, Jittrakorn Olarnratmanee, stated that she was diagnosed with late-stage lung cancer in February and died from the disease on April 3. She was one of four university instructors who died from lung cancer in 2022.

According to Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital, 30,339 patients sought treatment for pollution-related disorders between January 1 and March 15, double the number from last year.

On Saturday, IQAir.com stated that the province has returned to the top of the list of cities in the world with the poorest air quality, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 237 at 8.52am.

Lung Cancer Deaths Surge in Northern Thailand

Transboundary Haze in Northern Thailand

In recent weeks, northern Thailand has seen some of the world’s highest levels of air pollution. In Chiang Mai, the air quality index measuring particulate matter (PM2.5) remained above 300 for two weeks beginning March 25th, 20 times the World Health Organization’s upper limit.

On April 7th, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha met with counterparts from Laos and Myanmar to explore collaborative actions to address the transnational issue.

Air pollution is a serious economic and public health issue in Thailand. Peaks normally occur during the dry season (November-February) and occasionally extend into April. Slash-and-burn farming is the primary culprit, and forest fires worsen the problem.

The problem has resurfaced and gotten worse in recent years, corresponding with the growth of commercial farming. Large agricultural producers, for example, hire rural farmers to grow cash crops for animal feed. Farmers who work on larger projects use slash-and-burn farming to clear their fields rapidly and prepare them for the following crop.

Thailand’s current situation is similar to the haze pollution that impacted Singapore in the 2010s, which resulted from commercial farming on the Indonesian island of Sumatra.

Singapore has to seek Indonesia’s assistance to address the issue. According to a study by the local Kasetsart University, the cost of air pollution is considerable, at around Bt2 trillion (US$60.2 billion), or more than 10% of GDP, due to negative consequences on the economy and public health, such as loss of output, income, and early death.

Air pollution also reduces visitor revenue during Thailand’s peak season. Hotel occupancy in Chiang Mai, the country’s third-largest city and a renowned tourist destination, was only 45% ahead of the important Thai New Year holiday, compared to an average of 80% over the same period.

With a general election scheduled for May 14th, the administration and various political parties have been pushed to take a stand on air pollution. In actuality, little has been done to solve the haze issues of recent years.

Better awareness and a better-coordinated effort by Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar to address the haze problem are welcome, but given Laos and Myanmar’s low government performance, they will not result in a quick solution.

Thailand will discuss transboundary haze at the next ASEAN conference in May. The issue will resurface throughout the dry season and continue to pose economic and health concerns, particularly in northern Thailand, for the foreseeable future.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies