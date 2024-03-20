Connect with us

Northern Thailand

Passenger Bus Crashes in Northeastern Thailand Killing 2 Injuring 44
A long-haul passenger bus collided with a steel support for a road sign in northeastern Thailand early Tuesday morning, killing both drivers and injuring 44 passengers. Lotusphibul Tours ran the double-decker bus, which was traveling from Bueng Kan province to Bangkok.

The Hook 31 Rescue Foundation said that the disaster occurred in Nakhon Ratchasima about 2 a.m. The bus collided with a steel leg supporting a sign displaying destination directions.

According to the Bangkok Post, the hit killed both the driver and the substitute driver, and injured 44 passengers, 12 of whom were from Laos.

Local police reported four injured passengers were sent to Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital for treatment. The others were treated for injuries and released.

Police said the passenger bus left Nakhon Ratchasima 2 bus terminal after a food break and was heading to Bangkok. The driver appears to have lost control on a bend while descending to a bridge over the northeastern rail track.

Lotusphibul Tours operates on various northeastern routes with a concession from the state-owned Transport Co, including the Bangkok-Bueng Kan route. To ensure passenger safety, all long-haul bus services must have two passenger bus drivers.

Passenger bus accidents in Thailand

In recent headlines, horrific bus accidents in Thailand have caused damage and loss of life. According to reports, a bus disaster in western Thailand killed 14 people and injured more than 30 others. The aftermath of such accidents has a significant influence on the impacted individuals and communities.

A double-decker bus veered off the road and crashed into a tree, killing 14 people. A tragic bus accident in western Thailand killed 14 people and injured nearly 30 others.

The horrific collision, which occurred early on a Tuesday, stunned the nation with its magnitude. The bus, transporting passengers on a regular trip, suddenly lost control, resulting in the devastating ending.

Authorities and emergency personnel were quickly summoned to care for the injured and investigate the tragedy, hoping to provide assistance and answers amidst the pandemonium.

Thailand faces various obstacles that contribute to bus accidents, with road conditions and infrastructural issues playing a crucial role. Inadequate road maintenance, a lack of suitable signage, and poorly constructed intersections create hazardous conditions for buses.

Passengers Bus Inspections and Training

As Passenger buses travel over uneven road surfaces and encounter unforeseen impediments, the likelihood of an accident increases. Improved road infrastructure and constant maintenance are critical to mitigating these risks.

Regular bus inspections are critical in reducing accidents because they uncover possible hazards before they become major issues. Routine inspections of critical components such as brakes, tires, and lighting assist ensure that buses are in good operating order.

Operators can detect and correct defects more quickly by following tight inspection processes, lowering the likelihood of mechanical failures that could result in accidents.

Furthermore, frequent inspections help to maintain overall road safety standards by requiring compliance with rules. Inspections work as a preventative measure to reduce hazards and maintain safety standards by checking elements such as vehicle road worthiness and driver adherence to safety procedures.

Authorities can effectively protect safety regulations by consistently monitoring and assessing safety risks and enforcing corrective actions.

Improving passenger bus driver training programs is critical for lowering the risk of bus accidents. Drivers can gain the skills and information they need to safely navigate Thailand’s roadways by improving the training curriculum.

Defensive driving skills, road awareness, and stress management strategies can help drivers prepare for unforeseen road scenarios.

Investing in thorough training programs is a proactive step toward ensuring that bus drivers are competent and ready to prioritize passenger safety over anything else.

 
