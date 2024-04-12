Father Murders 10-Year-Old Daughter at Resort in Northern Thailand

A 25-year-old father has been placed on suicide watch after being detained for murdering his 10-year-old daughter at a resort in northern Thailand, regional police said Thursday. Mr Sitthanan, 25, was apprehended in Uttaradit on Wednesday while on the run after murdering his 10-year-old daughter, Koi, on Monday.

Mr Sitthanan confessed to the killing, saying he was under immense pressure after traveling overseas to work illegally and being deported back to Thailand. His illicit occupation resulted in a big debt that he was unable to repay. He chose to kill his daughter and then himself because he saw no other way out of his financial situation.

However, when the moment came, he felt too afraid of killing himself.

According to Pol Maj Gen Sutthipong Pekthong, chief of the Uttaradit provincial police, Mr Sitthanan was relocated from the Tha Pla police station and is now being held at the Muang station. Mr Sitthanan has been under constant surveillance by police since he is believed to be suicidal.

The commander stated that the father acknowledged to attempting suicide multiple times, including backing out of killing himself after killing his daughter. He allegedly plotted the murder for at least two days before taking Koi from his parents’ home to a resort.

Mr Sitthanan told police he smothered his daughter with a pillow and then slashed her wrists. He then fled on a motorcycle to Tha Pla, where police captured him.

The police stated that Mr Sitthanan was a single father, despite the fact that his sole child, Koi, was living with her grandparents. Mr Sitthanan said he was desperate because of the big sums of money he owed.

He said he wanted to attend his daughter’s burial to apologize to her, but authorities denied his request. Mr Sitthanan was charged with murder and may face additional charges.

Mr Sitthanan’s parents informed authorities that their son was depressed. However, investigators were unconvinced because patients tend to harm themselves more than others. His father stated that after his son returned from overseas, he had found work at a courier company in Uttaradit. He was a wonderful father to his daughter, he claimed.

He stated that his son picked Koi up from his home to take her out to eat and watch a movie. Later, when the grandparents texted Mr Sitthanan to ask where he was taking his daughter, he responded with what appeared to be a suicide note, they said.

Belgian Bludgeoned to Death

In other sad news, a Myanmar man was detained after using a hammer to bash his Belgian boyfriend’s head in a fit of jealousy at an apartment in Hat Yai. When police arrived to the room on Wednesday, they discovered the 56-year-old victim with severe head injuries and traces of blood.

Kyaw Zin Htike, 32, was arrested inside the room using a hammer. The Myanmar man acknowledged to using the hammer after arguing with his boyfriend. Police transported him to the Hat Yai police station, where he tested positive for drugs. He admitted to authorities that he had taken drugs three days earlier.

Officers initially charged him with attempted murder and possessing a controlled drug in his body. The suspect man told reporters that he was jealous that his Belgian lover could be seeing someone else. A fight ensued before he hit him with the hammer.

Kyaw Zin Htike stated that he and the Belgian met on Koh Samui and became lovers. They eventually migrated to Hat Yai. Before the attack, they had planned to celebrate Songkran in Hat Yai before traveling to Phuket.

He stated that he still loved his boyfriend and want to apologize for his behavior.