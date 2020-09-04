Thailand’s Tourism Ministry Ponders Expat ID Cards to Curb Dual Pricing

Thailand’s tourism minster has said Expat may not be able to join tourism stimulus packages, but the government pledges to end dual pricing as soon as possible. The tourism governor, Yuthasak Supasorn, said the We Travel Together stimulus campaign will be carried out with budget from the Loan Act. It has a clear mandate and objectives that make it hard to include Expats.

The minister also said he will discuss stopping dual pricing for expats with the National Parks; Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department; as well as famous tourism sites.

Mr Yuthasak said the move will let expats save money. It will also allowing them to spend more as a key target to boost domestic tourism.

Tourism Thailand also wants to introduce an identity card to verify expats’ status. The expat identity card will help distinguish them from tourists. Thus they will be charged the same price as locals.

The expat identity card would be issued by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT). The minister said TAT hopes to sign a memorandum of understanding with each department that owns tourist attractions. Above all to fix a standard price for expat identity card holders permanently. Not just during the pandemic.

The TAT also wants to improve its customer database about independent tourists here, Mr Yuthasak said.

“The key factor is we have to treat expats like local Thai. Furthermore without discrimination or a negative attitude towards foreigners,” he said.

According to the TAT, 60% of 2 million expatriates living in Thailand come from Asia. Of which 150,000 are Chinese, followed by Japanese (70,000) and South Koreans (20,000).

At present, the agency partners with Alipay and Fliggy — a travel platform from China — to promote domestic tourism campaigns for Chinese expats.- Bangkok Post