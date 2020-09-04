Tourism Authority of Thailand to Host Travel Fair for Expats

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) will host the “Expat Travel Deal 2020” event in Bangkok to offer promotions on travel packages and services for expat residents. The tourism authority aims to encourage expats to travel more in order to boost domestic tourism.

The event will highlight deals from airlines, hotels, resorts, restaurants, spas, golf courses in the North, Central, South, East and Northeast. There will be demonstrations of local arts and crafts as well as tourism talks. Topics include “Traveling In Thailand During The Covid Era” and “The New Era Of Elephant Care Tourism”.

Expat attendees need to present their passports to receive special offers at the fair.

The event will take place from Sept 11-13 from 10am to 10pm at the Quartier Gallery, EmQuartier shopping mall.

New Art Destination in Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai will invest 15 million baht to further promote the province as an art destination. According to Chiang Rai governor Prachon Pratsakul, the province is home to more than 300 artists. Even more about 60 have opened their houses to welcome visitors during the past few years. Among them was the famous Baan Dam of the late Thawan Duchanee.

The province will work with Art Bridge Chiang Rai centre to produce art pieces for display in public places. The project will be completed by next year, the Tourism Authority of Thailand reports.

Meanwhile, More than two million expats living in Thailand are being targeted under the ongoing domestic tourism program designed to expedite a recovery of the Thai economy from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The concept also fits research showing that expats like to better understand the concept of “Thainess,” learn more about the Thai way of life. It will also seek out opportunities for nature tourism.