Connect with us

News News Asia

Netizens Worldwide Condemn the Killing of 13 Dogs Over Covid
Advertisement

Crime & Legal News

Mother Arrested after Strangling Newborn with Phone Cable

News Politics

Former Chiang Rai Governor Says He's Not Interested in Politics

News Northern Thailand

Nun Raises Money to Save Buffalo after it Goes on Rampage

News Northern Thailand

Woman's Make YouTube TV Pleas for Return of Missing Cat

News Northern Thailand

Family Make Public Please after Dogs Stolen in Northern Thailand

Crime & Legal News

Fake Police Officer Dupes Investors Over Bogus Restaurant

Health News

Thai Government Condemns Genocide Claim Over Pfizer Vaccinations

News Tech

Facebook Users Angered Over Second Global Outage

Health News

Global Ivermectin Frenzy as Confidence in Big Pharma Falters

News

Netizens Worldwide Condemn the Killing of 13 Dogs Over Covid

Published

30 mins ago

on

pet-dogs-vovid-19-vietnam

Netizens Worldwide are sharing their anger on YouTube and Facebook over the killing of 13 pet dogs in Vietnam because officials feared the animals were infected with covid-19.

The owners with their 13 dogs fled Vietnam’s Long An province to return to Ca Mau province in an effort to escape the covid-19 pandemic situation in Long An.

The dog owners arrived at a medical checkpoint in Khanh Hung Vietnam and tested positive for Covid-19. Fearing the dogs also had covid-19 the local healthcare authorities ordered all the dogs destroyed.

News of the animal’s demise set off a firestorm on social media in Vietnam and worldwide. Netizens took to YouTube and Facebook to condemn Vietnam’s health authorities. Saying there was no scientific proof pet dogs or cats can carry the coronavirus, let alone spread it.

Doctor Tuan Nguyen, professor of predictive medicine at the University of Technology Sydney in Australia posted on his Facebook Page “Scientifically, there is no evidence that dogs transmit Covid-19 to humans. Furthermore, the decision to kill the dogs is unscientific.” It is cruel and unethical work he said.”

dogs-vietnam-covid

Images of the dogs on the 300-kilometre journey

The social media uproar comes after Images of the dogs on the 300-kilometre journey had become hugely popular on social media in Vietnam. They follow the pet owners’ struggle to transport their pet on their journey from Long An province to return to Ca Mau province in Vietnam.

The risk of pets spreading COVID-19 to people is extremely low, almost nonexistent. The COVID-19 coronavirus can spread from people to pets in some rare situations, mostly involving close contact.

Do not put masks on pets; masks could harm your pet.

There is no scientific evidence that the virus can spread to people from the skin, fur, or hair of pets. Please don’t wipe or bathe your pet with alcohol disinfectants or other disinfectant products.  Talk to your local veterinarian​ if you have questions about appropriate products for bathing or cleaning your pet if you are concerned about covid-19.

//
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Ads Block Detector Powered by codehelppro.com

Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

Disable Ad Block

How to disable AdBlocker? Already Have Account? Login