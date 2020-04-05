Narcotics Chief Reports Heroin Production Rising in Golden Triangle

Narcotics Control Board secretary-general Niyom Termsrisuk has reported an increasing amount of heroin production in the Golden Triangle. The Golden Triangle which borders Chiang Rai Province is one of the worlds largest opium-producing areas.

Seizures of heroin from the Golden Triangle areas along Chiang Rai’s Myanmar-Laos border, have been rising every year. Mr Niyom said drug producers use China, Laos, Vietnam, and Thailand as a base to transport shipments. Heroin is shipped to other countries but sometimes its sold in Thailand along the way.

He said that opium production had declined last year, However 50 tons of heroin was shipped from the area to other countries and remote areas.

Despite some of it being sold in passage countries like Thailand, heroin has not spread as much compared to ya ba, crystal meth and cannabis.

However, it is still a cause for concern as heroin. It is a hard drug and it can damage the health of users even if they use it just a few times,” he said. The number of people using or in possession of drugs has remained stagnant every year but the amount of heroin seized increased last year to 1.2 tons, up from 940kg the previous year.

Furthermore, the number of people in drug rehabilitation has also declined annually. New users of drugs stood at 58%, 36% and 34% of total users between 2017-2019, the Bangkok Port reports.

Myanmar Displays Heroin and Meth Seized in Golden Triangle

Four weeks ago, the Myanmar military in the Shan State north of Chiang Rai Thailand has displayed sacks of heroin and methamphetamine from a huge drug seizure. Three major laboratories were put out of business in the infamous Golden Triangle.

Myanmar army operations around the Kutkai area of Shan State found the factories producing millions of meth pills as well as heroin and crystal meth, known as “Ya ice”.

Kutkai is near the Myanmar-China border, and about 400 kilometres north of Chiang Rai province.

Major General Tun Tun Nyi from the Myanmar army said his soldiers were on the ground in areas the police couldn’t reach. He said the army intends to stem the deluge of drugs from the infamous Golden Triangle.

Shan State is part of the Golden Triangle, an area of land cutting into Myanmar, Laos, China and Thailand. The Golden Triangle is virtually untroubled by authorities despite its prolific production.

Share this: Tweet



