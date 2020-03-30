Connect with us

Health News

Thai Health Department Reports 136 New Coronavirus Cases
Advertisement

Health News

Covid-19 Infections Among Health Department Personnel Soar

Health News News Video

Thai Health Department Confirms 143 New Covid-19 Cases

Health News

March 28th Thailand: 109 New Covid-19 Cases, One Death

Health News News Video World News

Global Condom Shortage Looms Due to COVID-19 Coronavirus

Health

Chulalongkorn Faculty of Medicine to Introduce Self Covid-19 Strip Tests

Health

Why is Malaria Medication Being Used to Fight Covid-19 Coronavirus

Health

Health Department Reports 111 New COVID-19 Cases in Thailand

Health

16 State of Emergency Regulations Issued to Public in Thailand

Health News

Thai Health Department Reports 107 New Covid-19 Cases, Total 934

Health

Thai Health Department Reports 136 New Coronavirus Cases

Published

23 seconds ago

on

Covid-19 coronavirus

Thailand’s health department has reported 136 new coronavirus cases as of Monday March, 30th, 2020. Raising the total number of infections to 1,524. Infections in Thailand are also likely to keep rising, health officials said.

The good news is no new deaths were reported, and the overall death toll stands at only seven since the outbreak began in January.

Nine more people were found to be infected with Covid-19 in Phuket province. Raising the total to 62, the Bangkok Post reported Monday.

Of the 62, 54 were still under treatment, all in a satisfactory condition, and eight had recovered and been discharged. The new cases were included in the confirmed cases summary announced earlier by the Public Health Department.

Phuket’s nine new Covid-19 cases – the 54th to 62nd – are:

– A Canadian man, 35, a teacher at an international school in Phuket. He had not travelled abroad during the 14 days before he fell sick on March 25. He was not on record as having visited entertainment venues in Soi Bangla in Patong area;

– A Thai man, 59, who sold flowers on the streets and inside entertainment venues in Soi Bangla. He had close contact with tourists and fell sick on March 19;

– A Thai woman, 29, a bartender at an entertainment place in Soi Bangla, which had been frequented by several people found earlier to have been infected with Covid-19. She became sick on March 20;

– A Thai woman, 47, a tour coach driver. She had worked closely with a Ukrainian, the province’s 47th Covid-19 case. She fell sick on March 27;

– A French male tourist, 42, who arrived in Phuket on March 9. He frequently visited entertainment venues in Soi Bangla, Patong, before becoming ill on March 18;

– A 31-year-old Thai woman who had worked as an employee of an Italian restaurant in Patong. She had close contact with a Thai man, the province’s 47th coronavirus case, and also many foreign tourists. She fell sick on March 25;

– A Thai woman, 39, who worked in the kitchen of the same Italian restaurant in Patong. She had close contact with tourists of many nationalities before falling sick on March 25;

– A Thai woman, 43, who worked as a masseuse in Patong area. She had close contact with a Thai man who was the province’s 42nd Covid-19 case. She became sick on March 24; and,

– A 44-year-old Thai woman who worked as a masseuse in Patong area. She also had close contact with tourists of many different nationalities before falling sick on March 23.

Most of the nine confirmed Covid-19 infections had visited entertainment places in Patong area. Many people who had been close to them were also at risk of being also infected with the virus.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
%d bloggers like this: