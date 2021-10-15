ASEAN Special Envoy Refused Access to Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar’s ruling military has blocked a special ASEAN envoy from meeting detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi because she is charged with crimes.

Myanmar’s military’s refusal to allow the special ASEAN envoy to meet comes as international pressure builds on the junta to implement a five-point peace plan. The country’s top general Min Aung Hlaing agreed to April with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to the five-point peace plan.

Myanmar has been in political and economic paralysis since the military’s Feb 1 coup. a coup that triggered an outpouring of anger and protests nationwide. With civilians forming militias to take on the powerful Junta army.

The junta’s inaction on the ASEAN plan was “tantamount to backtracking” and some member countries were “deep in discussions” about excluding Min Aung Hlaing from a summit this month, Erywan Yusof, the bloc’s special envoy, said last week, Reuters reported.

The ASEAN special envoy earlier this week said he was in talks with parties in Myanmar. Furthermore, that he will not take sides or political positions and looks forward to a visit.

Dialogue with Myanmar

Meanwhile, a Junta spokesman has insisted Myanmar’s judicial system under their rule was fair and independent. Saying the courts would handle Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi’s case accordingly. The spokesperson also pointed out that the chief justice was appointed by the previous government.

The ASEAN bloc in August appointed Erywan Yusof, Brunei’s second foreign affairs minister, as its special envoy to Myanmar. He has been tasked with opening a dialogue between the military rulers and their opponents.

Mr. Erywan said in September there was an urgent need for him to visit Myanmar. He said before he could visit he needed to have assurances and a clear picture of what he was supposed to do and what the Junta were going to allow him to do when he did visit.

Source: Reuters