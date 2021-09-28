Army Ranger Surrenders after Killing Wife and Mother-in-Law

A fugitive Sgt Maj Army Ranger has surrendered to police in southern Thailand to face charges of killing his wife and mother-in-law in their home in Songkhla’s Saba Yoi district.

Army Sgt Maj Pheeraphat Onchart, 37, a soldier stationed in Yala’s Yaha district, turned himself into his base commander at the 47th Ranger Regiment. He was then taken to the local police station and formally charged.

Sgt Maj Pheeraphat allegedly shot and killed his wife 38-year-old Chuthamas Sribang, a kindergarten teacher, and his mother-in-law 58-year-old Riam Sribang, at their home on Thursday night.

His wife’s younger sister was also shot and sustained injuries to her arm.

Sgt Maj Pheeraphat then fled the murder scene in a Toyota car that was later found overturned on a roadside ditch in the Sabayoi district of Yala. He then allegedly used his M16 rifle to steal a local resident’s motorcycle and continuing his escape from authorities.

Yala Police said the fatal shooting of his wife and mother-in-law was motivated by jealousy. He went to the house to see his wife and the couple had a heated spat.

After police questioning, Sgt Maj Pheeraphat will be handed over for trial in a military court, Pol Col Kongthap Senathip, chief of Sabai Yoi police said.

CSI police investigators have pressed five counts against Sgt Maj Pheeraphat; premeditated murder; theft; illegal possession of firearms; carrying firearms without a permit and forcing or threatening people.

The army ranger refused to be taken for a crime re-enactment by Yala Police in Southern Thailand.