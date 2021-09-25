Police Hunt for Army Ranger Who Shot Wife, Mother-in-law Dead

Police and military officials in southern Thailand are on a manhunt after an Army Ranger shot and killed his wife and mother-in-law at their home in the Sabayoi district of Songkhla.

The army ranger bolted after killing his wife, her mother and wounding his sister-in-law at their house in Sabayoi district late on Thursday night.

The killing followed a heated argument, heard by neighbours, at their village at approximately 10.22 pm on Thursday evening.

Neighbours summoned the police and when they arrive they found 2 women were dead inside the house.

Mrs. Riam Sribang, 58, was found lying face-down on the floor shot twice in the head. Her daughter Mrs. Chuthamas Sribang, 38, was also shot in the head twice and was found near the front door of the house.

A third victim, Ms. Om Sribang the assailant’s sister-in-law, had been shot in the right arm. She was taken to the local government Hospital.

Police Warn Army Ranger Armed with M16

Police investigators told the Bangkok Post that all three victims were shot by Mr. Pheeraphat Onchart, 37, who is an army ranger stationed in Yala.

Mr. Pheeraphat fled the murder scene in his Toyota car that was later found overturned in a roadside ditch.

Police said he used an Army M16 rifle to commandeer a local villagers motorcycle after he drove his Toyota car into the ditch, he then fled on the man’s motorcycle with his M16 rifle.

Songkhla Police believe the grizzly shooting was motivated by jealousy. According to the injured sister-in-law, Mr. Pheeraphat came to the house to see his wife, and the two had a heated quarrel.

The Army ranger then fled the house in his car because neighbours were alerted to the gunshots.

Police and military police have launched a major hunt for Mr. Pheeraphat and warned the public that he is armed and dangerous. Police in southern Thailand also said if anyone sees Mr. Pheeraphat do not approach him and call the 119 hotlines.