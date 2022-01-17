What Makes Laravel and React a Perfect Combination to Build Stunning Web Apps

Laravel and React: What makes web application development interesting is that there is no end of possibilities if you’re eager to do experiments. You can bring many frameworks together to create a work of art.

Laravel and React are the two most commonly used frameworks for web application development. Our suggestion is to try combining Laravel and React. Now, you might have questions in mind, such as:

What will happen when you combine these two?

What are the benefits of doing so?

What makes these two the best combination?

Is it always the best bet to make?

These are some of the questions answered in this blog post. So, if you are looking for a Laravel development company then pay detailed attention to what you should keep in mind.

Laravel and React – A Crisp Overview

Laravel is a PHP-based open-source framework used widely to create futuristic and modern business-focused applications. The framework is developed by Taylor Otwell and is based on the model-view-controller or MVC model.

With features like modular packaging systems, multiple ways to access relational databases, better security, and various tailor-made applications, this framework managed to win the hearts of many professional developers. Since its inception in 2011, many versions have been released. The recently released version in Laravel 8.

The official front-end development framework for Laravel is Vue.js. But, the framework is flexible enough to allow developers to use other front-end development frameworks.

Other than Vue.js, React is the next preferred front-end development framework that gets along well with Laravel.

Backed by Facebook, React is a front-end JavaScript library playing a crucial role in the development of single-paged mobile and web applications.

Being based on JavaScript makes React an easy-to-handle tool. It allows you to create reusable HTML elements that are required for the development of dynamic UIs. It creates an utterly stable code-base because of its one-directional data-binding approach.

Why Combine Laravel with React?

Developers can use React for the Laravel front-end development for version 5 or above. While you’re doing so, understand that Laravel will act as the API, working at the back-end, and React will be handling the front-end development.

Now, let’s understand the benefits that one will enjoy after combining React with Laravel.

Quick development and better performance

If you are wondering how to improve Laravel app performance by combining React, then here’s a quick example. For instance, React usage in the Laravel project will allow developers to improve the page load speed of the website. It is because of React’s ability to rewrite and update the page content without refreshing or reloading the page.

Additionally, there is no need to complete the HTML each time a page change happens. It cuts down the bandwidth consumption and makes the process quicker.

As there is a very simple programming model, it’s easy to change the state with the change of data. Also, the change occurs in the memory, the entire process is speedy. As the React library is thin, not much load is imposed on the website, and pages are loaded quickly.

Great UI experience

As mentioned above, React is best-known for creating amazing things as it’s based on JavaScript and allows developers to generate easy-to-reuse HTML elements. Once generated, React will allow HTML elements to use them at various verticals.

Build applications that can run in any ecosystem

With React, you’re allowed to use Redux, which is a predictable state container. With this feature, developers can write applications compatible with client, native, and server ecosystems. It increases the utility and reach of the application.

Also, the use of Redux helps maintain data consistency in all the different environments as it features a centralized data storage facility. Here, application data is kept stored and can be passed to the required components without getting involved in the hassles of access. It makes better data accessibility to the application, regardless of the ecosystem.

Application testing is easier than ever

React is very testing-friendly. As it uses command-line testing, it’s way better than traditional testing and can run a wide range of tests at a time. The use of tools like Enzyme and Jets makes the testing speedy.

When testing is easy and quick, generating secure and bug-free apps is possible. Also, when easy testing of React gets paired with the high-end security of Laravel, end-projects are bound to be flawless.

The Caveats

Even if using React with Laravel means better UI, improved testing, and time-to-market, there are a few downsides of combining these two. For instance, the SEO optimization of the web or mobile app would be bad.

It’s because of fact that React needs nodes to serve for better SEO and it’s not possible in Laravel. If you will list your apps on Google then most of the SEO issues will be taken care of as Google can handle SPA. But, if your targets are Bing and Yahoo then your application won’t have a better ranking.

Also, combining these two will allow the development of single-page applications. You can create multi-page websites or applications while combining React with Laravel. If that’s your aim then Vue.js is the only offered choice.

Ending Notes

Future application development is driven by Laravel and, as a famed developer, you can stay away from its charm and utility.

Though Vue.js is what authorities suggest to use with Laravel, you have the freedom to use other front-end development frameworks as well.

React is a great choice to make as it is highly flexible, will make the development quick, make the testing easy, and create impactful UI. However, there are a few downsides to this combination as well. For instance, SEO won’t be of great quality. Still, clubbing Laravel and React is a great move to make. Try it once and understand the difference on your own.

Author Bio:

Chandresh Patel is a CEO, Agile coach and founder of Bacancy Technology. His truly entrepreneurial spirit, skilful expertise and extensive knowledge in the Agile software development services have helped the organisation to achieve new heights of success. Chandresh is fronting the organisation into global markets in a systematic, innovative and collaborative way to fulfil custom software development needs and provide optimum quality services.