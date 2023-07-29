Connect with us

Tech

Threads has Lost More Than Half its Users
Advertisement

Tech

Google's Genesis AI Worries Mainstream Media Journalists

Tech

Wearable Technology: Revolutionizing Lives and Transforming the Future

Tech

How Innovation Management Software Revolutionizes Technology Scouting

Tech

Microsoft Teams Bundles Open Antitrust Investigation In The EU

Tech

For Android Users, WhatsApp Introduces a Time-Saving Group Creation Feature

Tech

Meta's Quarterly Report: Facebook Surpasses 3 Billion Monthly Active Users

Tech

Worldcoin: What Is It, How Does It Work & Criticism And Concerns Over Its Ambitious Goals And Practices

Tech

Ispmanager vs Other Web Hosting Control Panels

Tech

The Instagram Story Viewer vs. Public Story viewers

Tech

Strengthening Africa’s Cybersecurity for a Fortified Digital Economy

Tech

Twitter's New Job Listing Tool: Empowering Verified Organizations To Reach Potential Applicants

Tech

5 Leading Sites to Buy Threads Likes [100% Real & Non-Drop]

Tech

Shares Of Microsoft Fall After Earnings Report Despite Success With AI

Tech

TikTok Introduces A New Text Format That Rivals The 1 Used By Twitter

Tech

On Snapchat, What Does The Yellow Dot Mean When It Appears?

Tech

Facebook Owner Meta Fined $14mn For Undeclared Data Collection By Australia

Tech

Sell Gift Cards Online in 2023 | How, Where, and Why

Tech

FreshForex: A Comprehensive Review of the Forex Broker

Tech

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: How To Watch The Live Stream & What To Expect?

Tech

Threads has Lost More Than Half its Users

Published

10 seconds ago

on

Threads has Lost More Than Half its Users

(CTN News) – In a recent call with employees, Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, revealed that the company’s new social media platform, Threads, has experienced a significant decline in its user base.

Within five days of its launch, Threads had attracted more than 100 million users, but Zuckerberg acknowledged that retention had been an issue.

While admitting the setback, Zuckerberg assured that it was a normal occurrence for new platforms and expressed optimism for improvement as they introduced additional features to Threads.

The app’s limited functionality at launch had received criticism, but Meta has since responded by adding separate “following” and “for you” feed and increasing translation capabilities to cater to diverse users.

Meta’s Chief Product Officer, Chris Cox, shared that they focused on incorporating more “retention-driving hooks” to re-engage users. One example is integrating Threads with the popular Instagram app, as users must have an Instagram account to access Threads.

On a separate note, Zuckerberg also provided an update on Meta’s ambitious venture into the virtual reality world, known as the Metaverse.

While progress is reportedly on track, Zuckerberg estimated that widespread adoption of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies needed for the Metaverse might not happen until the next decade.

This development may raise concerns, as Meta’s Reality Labs division, responsible for VR headsets and related products, has recorded substantial financial losses.

Despite this, Meta thrives financially, announcing a staggering $7.79 billion profit in the last quarter. However, the company’s dedication to the Metaverse may face scrutiny as some question allocating time and resources.

Addressing another headline-making issue, Zuckerberg’s proposed cage fight with fellow tech titan Elon Musk appears uncertain. Though both expressed interest in the bout earlier, Zuckerberg stated uncertainty about whether it would materialize.

In conclusion, Meta faces the challenge of retaining users on Threads while continuing its ambitious pursuit of the Metaverse.

As new features and improvements are rolled out, the tech world awaits to see if Threads can reclaim its initial user base while Meta strives to establish itself as a leader in the AR and VR realm.

SEE ALSO: Threads App Breaks Records, Surpassing 100 Million Users in Under Five Days
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs