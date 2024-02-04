Threads Bounce Back? Meta Says X Rival Has 130M Users

Connect with us

6 days ago

(CTN News) – Meta’s text-based communication app Threads has exceeded 130 million, according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Threads’ peak levels in July 2023 were higher than these levels today.

In a recent earnings call, Zuckerberg expressed optimism about’ ability to maintain its momentum with ongoing improvements and user growth. As compared to the initial surge when the app was launched, more people are actively using the app today.

As early as July, Zuckerberg had high hopes for Threads, predicting it could become Meta’s next billion-user platform, along with Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.

Threads appears to be finding its footing, even though it is still very early in its development.

By comparison, X (formerly known as Twitter) has around 550 million monthly active users, according to Elon Musk’s disclosure in September. Despite the fact that has a long way to go, Meta is investing heavily to make the application a success.

In the months following launch, usage decreased due to the absence of core features such as keyword search and multi-account support. Despite these limitations, Meta moved quickly to fill these gaps and enhance the capabilities of the application. There appears to be positive results from this renewed focus.

In December, Threads’ daily downloads nearly tripled to 28 million due to the addition of editing capabilities, voice posts, and improved discovery. The company’s expansion into the European Union as well as increased cross-pollination with Instagram profiles also contributed to its success.

According to Meta’s CFO, the company remains committed to further enhancing Threads’ community in 2024 through the addition of additional features and enhancements.

