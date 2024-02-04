Rogan’s Spotify Deal Is Worth $250 Million, Podcast No Longer Exclusive To Spotify

(CTN News) – “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast has inked a multi-year deal with Spotify, worth up to $250 million. Rogan’s popular show will now be available on other audio platforms, after being exclusively available on Spotify for three years.

Rogan’s show will be available on other services, including Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and YouTube, in addition to Spotify. A broader distribution strategy was launched in 2023 as part of Spotify’s revised strategy to give up exclusive streaming rights. Rogan’s $250 million renewal was first reported in the Wall Street Journal.

In the new pact, Spotify will handle distribution and ad sales for the podcast while working closely with Rogan and his team. As well as receiving a guaranteed minimum fee from Spotify, Rogan will receive a cut of advertising revenue.

According to sources, “The Joe Rogan Experience” became exclusive to under a 2020 deal worth more than $200 million. The most popular show on the platform is Rogan’s.

During Edison Research’s Q3 2023 survey of most listened-to podcasts, “The Joe Rogan Experience” ranked number one. As well as ranking second among U.S. podcast listeners 13 and older, “JRE” was also rated highly by women 13 and older.

On his podcast “JRE,” comedian-actor Rogan regularly invites provocative guests, and the show has faced backlash.

Joni Mitchell and Neil Young boycotted Spotify in 2022.

The Joe Rogan Experience was pulled from Spotify after Rogan used the N-word in February 2022, among other things. Rogan has been criticized for promoting antisemitic tropes and saying, “Maybe you should just shoot the homeless people.” He called the backlash “political.”

Over 2,200 episodes of “The Joe Rogan Experience” have been produced, averaging 2-3 hours each. Dr. Shanna Swan, an environmental epidemiologist who studies chemical exposure’s effects on reproductive health and child development, Peter Attia, a longevity medicine expert; retired U.S. Army SEAL David Goggins; psychedelic pioneer Amanda Fielding; and criminal justice reform advocate Josh Dubin.

Dave Chappelle, Dwayne Johnson, Robert Downey Jr., Quentin Tarantino, Miley Cyrus, Snoop Dogg, Jewel, Eddie Izzard, Mike Tyson, Post Malone, and Zach Bryan are among the guests. As Rogan told, “I don’t do podcasts simply because they are popular.” It would be cool to talk to someone like that.

Rogan’s deal comes after Spotify recently revised terms to distribute another popular podcast, Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy,” which had previously been exclusive to Spotify, “Call Her Daddy” is the top podcast for women.

