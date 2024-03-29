The LinkedIn App Will Include Video Feeds Similar To TikTok

(CTN News) – There is a new innovation that LinkedIn is experimenting with, similar to the short-form video feeds found on other platforms, including Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, and Netflix, which are all analogous to TikTok.

In the new feature, noticed by Austin Null from McKinney, users will find a dedicated “Video” tab in the navigation bar where they will be able to swipe through vertical short videos that are geared towards the professional market.

LinkedIn has always given users the option of posting videos, but with its dedicated feed, the platform aims to enhance engagement and discovery by offering content that is easily consumable.

Microsoft-owned LinkedIn wants to cater to users’ preferences for learning through videos, especially from professionals and experts relevant to what they’re learning.

I would like to point out that the introduction of this new feature coincides with the rise of creators on TikTok who have gained substantial followings by sharing insights into career advancement, job hunting, and professional development.

The LinkedIn video feed, which has been added to the platform recently, provides another platform for these creators to share their content. This will potentially expand their audience base.

The company may consider monetizing the video feed in the future as a way to incentivize content creators to use the platform. This is so that they can create video content that is suited for LinkedIn’s platform to make the platform more successful.

Even though the feature is still in its infancy, it could give creators a new avenue for sharing career-related advice and experiences by becoming a new channel, so to speak, where their advice and experience can be shared with the whole community.

There is a possibility, however, that some users will feel overwhelmed by the sheer amount of short-form video feeds that are now available on multiple platforms, which is because there are so many of them available on so many platforms.

