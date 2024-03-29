Connect with us

Copilot AI Isn't As Good As ChatGPT, According To Microsoft Customers
Copilot AI Isn't As Good As ChatGPT, According To Microsoft Customers

(CTN News) – Microsoft customers are comparing AI Copilot tools to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and claiming fails to meet expectations. However, Microsoft employees assert that customers who have complained about the tool simply do not understand how to use it.

As soon as a customer begins using it, they compare it with ChatGPT and ask, “Don’t you use the same technology?” According to a Microsoft employee with knowledge of customer feedback.

Microsoft 365 Copilot, the company’s AI assistant for Office apps including World and Excel, became available for purchase in November. Microsoft’s Colette Stallbaumer, general manager of the future of work at Microsoft, said that most workers testing the tool used it to summarize meetings and highlight and summarize emails.

A majority of employees have reported positive feedback about Microsoft 365 Copilot, which has reached the largest number of users.

Those using older versions of Microsoft’s business tools expect to be compatible with them and are experiencing difficulty implementing the tool, resulting in an unfavorable comparison between ChatGPT and Copilot.

Several users are also unpracticed at writing prompts, according to a Microsoft employee: “If you don’t ask the right question, it will still assume things and give you the wrong answer.”

The company hired BrainStorm to create videos to teach customers how to use more effectively with writing prompts, according to an employee. I contacted Microsoft for comment, but they did not respond immediately.


As announced in mid-March by Microsoft, Copilot for Security is the “first generative AI solution” for security and IT professionals that employs “large-scale data and threat intelligence,” including the company’s daily processing of more than 78 trillion security signals.

The Copilot economic study reported that Copilot for Security accelerated work 22% and improved accuracy by 7%.

In intraday trading following the announcement, Microsoft stock reached a record high of $427.81.

SEE ALSO:

Launch Of Zoom’s AI-Powered Open Collaboration Platform 

Meta Requests An End To The Blanket Ban On The Word ‘Shaheed’

Spotify Is Falsely Claiming To Be Banned In Pakistan In Posts
