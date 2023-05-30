Now WhatsApp Has Screen Sharing Like Google Meet And Zoom

(CTN News) – In the past few months, WhatsApp has stepped up its game to better compete against rival applications on the market.

As it has recently introduced an option for users to edit messages after they have sent them, and now the app will allow users to share their screens during calls, similar to Google Meet, Zoom, and other apps that allow sharing of screens during calls.

According to WhatsApp WABetaInfo,

The screen-sharing feature was launched in the latest application update, version 2.23.11.19, according to some beta testers who used it.

The new option that has been introduced within the call menu allows users to share their screen with the person with whom they are chatting.

The WhatsApp app displays a disclaimer before users are allowed to use the feature, informing them that the app will have access to the content that is displayed on the screen.

Screen sharing begins as soon as users agree to the terms, allowing them to share anything they see on the screen with other users.

In order to ensure compatibility with older versions of the app, it is important to note that this feature may not work with older versions of the application, and there might be a limit on how many people can view the screensharing broadcast.

As a result of a minor change to WhatsApp’s bottom navigation bar, the bottom bar has also been rearranged, as a result of the change.

There have been a number of changes made to the navigation bar in the recent past, such as rearranging some of the tabs.

Even though no tabs have been removed, it may cause some confusion for users who have become accustomed to a particular UI layout that has suddenly changed due to the sudden change.

Keep in mind that these changes are still being implemented in WhatsApp’s beta version, meaning that it may be a while before you see them in the app’s stable version after they have been released to the beta version.

Nevertheless, we can at least be sure that this WhatsApp feature is being worked on at the moment and will be available as soon as possible.

SEE ALSO:

OpenAI, Maker Of ChatGPT, Says It Will Remain In Europe