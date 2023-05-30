Connect with us

Tech

Now WhatsApp Has Screen Sharing Like Google Meet And Zoom
Advertisement

Tech

Snapchat AR Filter That Lets Users Paint Their Nails: How It Works

Tech

OpenAI, Maker Of ChatGPT, Says It Will Remain In Europe

Tech Business

The Pros and Cons of Investing in Stocks in 2023: A Comprehensive Guide

Tech

15 Best Keyword Research Tools for SEO: Uncover Valuable Keywords for Higher Rankings

Tech

How To Use ChatGPT On iPhone And Android: [+ChatGPT iPhone & Android Apps]

Tech

6 Best Video Sites For Every Need: Enhance Your Online Video Experience

Tech

Twitter Abandons Voluntary Disinformation Pact, EU Official Says

Tech

New Google Chrome Sidebar Gives Users More Control

Tech

Naver To Offer ChatGPT-Like AI Services To Saudi Arabia, Other Governments

Tech

How To Convert PPT To PDF File With 3 Simple Methods?

Tech

5 Best VS Code ChatGPT Extensions: Enhancing Your Coding Experience

Tech

Updated 2023 Official Latest Version of GB WhatsApp

Business Tech

Asana vs. Monday: Choosing The Right Project Management Tool For Your Business

Tech Business

The Benefits of Liquidity Aggregation

Tech

10 of the Most Innovative Chatbots on the Web for Business-Customer Interaction

Tech

Liquidity Bridge Types

Tech Business

How To Create Stunning Marketing Posters And Graphics With PosterMyWall

Tech How To Learning

How To Cancel Canva Subscription: Steps To Cancel Your Subscription Hassle-Free

Tech

Twitter Quits The EU's Voluntary Code Against Disinformation

Tech

Now WhatsApp Has Screen Sharing Like Google Meet And Zoom

Published

9 mins ago

on

Now WhatsApp Has Screen Sharing Like Google Meet And Zoom

(CTN News) – In the past few months, WhatsApp has stepped up its game to better compete against rival applications on the market.

As it has recently introduced an option for users to edit messages after they have sent them, and now the app will allow users to share their screens during calls, similar to Google Meet, Zoom, and other apps that allow sharing of screens during calls.

According to WhatsApp WABetaInfo,

The screen-sharing feature was launched in the latest application update, version 2.23.11.19, according to some beta testers who used it.

The new option that has been introduced within the call menu allows users to share their screen with the person with whom they are chatting.

The WhatsApp app displays a disclaimer before users are allowed to use the feature, informing them that the app will have access to the content that is displayed on the screen.

Screen sharing begins as soon as users agree to the terms, allowing them to share anything they see on the screen with other users.

In order to ensure compatibility with older versions of the app, it is important to note that this feature may not work with older versions of the application, and there might be a limit on how many people can view the screensharing broadcast.

As a result of a minor change to WhatsApp’s bottom navigation bar, the bottom bar has also been rearranged, as a result of the change.

There have been a number of changes made to the navigation bar in the recent past, such as rearranging some of the tabs.

Even though no tabs have been removed, it may cause some confusion for users who have become accustomed to a particular UI layout that has suddenly changed due to the sudden change.

Keep in mind that these changes are still being implemented in WhatsApp’s beta version, meaning that it may be a while before you see them in the app’s stable version after they have been released to the beta version.

Nevertheless, we can at least be sure that this WhatsApp feature is being worked on at the moment and will be available as soon as possible.

SEE ALSO:

OpenAI, Maker Of ChatGPT, Says It Will Remain In Europe

Twitter Abandons Voluntary Disinformation Pact, EU Official Says

6 Best Video Sites For Every Need: Enhance Your Online Video Experience
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT

ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs