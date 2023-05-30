Snapchat AR Filter That Lets Users Paint Their Nails: How It Works

(CTN News) – A new augmented reality (AR) filter has been released by Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat, which allows users to virtually paint their nails with the help of the AR filter.

With the collaboration of OPI, a renowned US-based nail salon and drugstore brand, Snap has introduced an AR nail segmentation technology, which allows users to take a digital try-on of nails using augmented reality.

The new Snapchat filter can be accessed in the Snapchat Lens Carousel section of your SnapChat account, where you will be able to use AR to apply various colors and 2D designs to your fingernails.

By using the Snap AR technology called Nails Segmentation, users are able to swipe on different colors at the same time, eliminating the need for actual nail polish and remover.

It has been made possible for Snapchatters to experiment virtually with eight nail polish colors as part of Snap’s collaboration with OPI. By using this feature, users will be able to find their perfect nail look by exploring different nail looks and matching them to their personality.

Aside from the collaboration with OPI, Snapchat has partnered with Supergoop, a US-based brand that specializes in skincare products.

In collaboration with Lipshade, they have created an AR try-on lens that enables users to apply four Lipshade colors virtually, allowing them to choose the shade that most suits them, all without having to go to a physical store.

A significant milestone has been reached by one of its key global growth markets, India, during the last few weeks. In the country, Snapchat now boasts a total of more than 200 million monthly active users on the platform.

As Ajit Mohan, President of APAC at Snap, puts it, “We see the potential for our partners, creators, and brands to build community and businesses using Snapchat, and we could not be more excited about the possibilities.”.

Snap is committed to investing in localized platform experiences, content initiatives, and partnerships in India in order to further strengthen its presence in the country.

It is also committed to supporting regional creators by providing features such as Spotlight and Stories, according to the company.

