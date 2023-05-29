Twitter Abandons Voluntary Disinformation Pact, EU Official Says

(CTN News) – A top EU official confirmed on Friday that Twitter has decided to withdraw from a voluntary agreement with the European Union in the fight against online disinformation.

Twitter pulled out of the EU’s disinformation “code of practice” that other major social media platforms have pledged to follow following an announcement by European Commissioner Thierry Breton on Twitter.

Twitter’s “obligation” remained, however, as he referred to the EU’s tough new digital rules taking effect in August, as well as obligations under those rules.

The only thing you can do is run, but you cannot hide,” Breton said, as if he understood.

The San Francisco-based Twitter company responded to a press inquiry with an automated reply, as it does with most press inquiries, and did not make any further comments.

It appears that Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of the social media company, has made another move to loosen the reins on the company after he bought it last year to abandon his commitment to fighting false information on its platform.

With his goal of turning Twitter into a digital town square, he has rolled back previous anti-misinformation rules, and has thrown verification system and content-moderation policies into chaos in pursuit of his goal of turning Twitter into a digital town square.

It is worth mentioning that both Google and TikTok, as well as Microsoft and Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta, are among the companies that have signed up to the EU code, which requires companies to establish measures for combating disinformation and to report on their progress on a regular basis.

There were already signs that Twitter was not going to live up to its commitments as soon as they were announced.

It was blasted earlier this year by the European Commission, the executive arm of the 27-nation bloc, that Twitter had failed to submit a full first report under the code, saying it had provided little specific information and had not provided targeted data.

Under the new digital rules that incorporate the code of practice, Breton was saying that fighting disinformation will become a legal obligation under the new rules.

We will have our teams ready to enforce the law when the time comes,” he said.

SEE ALSO:

Naver To Offer ChatGPT-Like AI Services To Saudi Arabia, Other Governments