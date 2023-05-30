OpenAI, Maker Of ChatGPT, Says It Will Remain In Europe

(CTN News) – According to OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman, the company does not intend to leave Europe, reversing a threat earlier this week that if upcoming artificial intelligence laws became too burdensome, it would leave the region.

Currently, the EU is drafting what may be the first global rules governing artificial intelligence, and Altman said on Wednesday that the current version was “over-regulatory.”

In a tweet, Altman stated: “We are excited to continue to operate here and, of course, we have no plans to leave.”

As a result of his threat to leave the European Union, Thierry Breton, the EU’s industry chief, and a number of other lawmakers have criticized him.

In the past week, Altman has traveled throughout Europe, visiting top politicians in France, Spain, Poland, Germany, and the United Kingdom to discuss the future of AI and the progress of ChatGPT.

The tour was described by the CEO as a “very productive week of discussions in Europe about how artificial intelligence should be regulated.”

In the past, OpenAI has faced criticism for not disclosing the training data for its latest AI model GPT-4. A “competitive landscape and safety implications” were cited as reasons for not disclosing the details.

Debating the draft AI Act, EU lawmakers added new proposals that would require companies using generative tools, such as ChatGPT, to disclose copyrighted materials used to train their models.

“These provisions are primarily concerned with transparency, which ensures that the AI and the company developing it is trustworthy.” Dragos Tudorache, a Romanian member of the European Parliament, said: “These provisions are mainly concerned with transparency, which ensures that the AI and the company developing it are trustworthy.”

“There is no reason why any company would shy away from transparency.”

RESTRICTIONS FROM OpenAI REGULATORS

The draft of the act was approved by EU parliamentarians earlier this month. It is expected that the final details of the bill will be decided later this year by the European Commission, the member states, and the Parliament.

The AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT, backed by Microsoft, has created excitement and alarm around AI, and brought the company into conflict with regulators.

The Dutch MEP Kim van Sparrentak, who has worked closely on the OpenAI draft rules, told Reuters she and her colleagues must resist pressure from tech companies following Altman’s tweet.

“I hope we will continue standing firm and ensure that these companies are subject to clear transparency, security, and environmental standards,” she said.

In Europe, voluntary codes of conduct are not the norm.

The first time OpenAI clashed with regulators was in March, when Italian data regulator Garante shut the app down domestically, accusing it of violating European privacy laws. After implementing new privacy measures, ChatGPT is back online.

Sergey Lagodinsky, who worked on the draft AI Act, told Reuters: “I’m glad we don’t have to use threats and ultimatums.”

The European Parliament is an ally for AI, not an enemy.

According to Altman, OpenAI will award 10 equal grants from a $1 million fund for experiments to determine how AI software should be governed.

