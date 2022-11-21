New iQOO Neo 7 SE Poster Leaks; Dimensity 8200 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Rumors

(CTN News) It is no doubt that the iQOO Neo 7 will be one of several smartphones from the brand in the very near future. A new device in the iQOO Neo series has just been unveiled in China.

It seems like there will be more devices in this series in the future as well. In a post that appeared on Weibo recently, there is a glimpse of what we can expect from the iQOO Neo 7 SE when it is released later this year based on what was in an alleged poster.

This updated device will have the updated Dimensity 8200 chipset, which is one of the biggest advantages it will have over its predecessor.

From the looks of it, the new iQOO SE looks quite identical to the iQOO Neo 7 that was just recently launched in China. This is based on the look of the poster.

It is likely that it will launch in orange, blue, and black colors at launch. According to the leaked poster, the E5 would be equipped with an AMOLED display of the latest generation. As part of the upcoming iQOO Neo 7 SE, the Dimensity 8200 chipset will power the device under the hood.

The poster also mentions that the iQOO phone’s battery is set to feature a 5,000 capacity and to be able to charge at 120W. In its segment, the iQOO Neo 7 SE would be one of the most powerful smartphones on the market.

There is a dual-camera setup on the rear of the iQOO Neo 7 SE,

Which can be seen in the image below. Moreover, according to the poster leaked by the Chinese media, the main camera of the device will offer optical image stabilization (OIS).

As a matter of fact, the Sony IMX766 primary camera on the iQOO is also worth mentioning. It is very likely that the primary camera on the Neo 7 SE won’t be the same as on the Neo 7 SE.

It has been suggested that the iQOO Neo 7 SE may debut as a four-configuration smartphone with the base model being 8GB + 256GB. As well as 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 512GB, there are several other storage options that are available.

There has, however, been no confirmation of this yet. In the wake of iQOO SE’s launch, what can be expected? As you can see from the pictures, the upcoming iQOO 7 SE appears to be a quite powerful smartphone from the looks of it.

On this iQOO device, one can expect more gaming features than on any other phone from iQOO. The poster has leaked online, so we can expect the iQOO Neo 7 SE to be unveiled within the next few days.

Another model, the iQOO Neo 7s, is also rumored to be coming out within the next few weeks

SEE ALSO:

It’s THE Black Friday Deal At €399 For a 55-Inch QLED TV (HDMI 2.1)