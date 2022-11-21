Connect with us

Twitter France's Head Resigns Amid Layoffs Saying "It's Over"
Twitter France's Head Resigns Amid Layoffs Saying "It's Over"

(CTN NEWS) – PARIS, Nov 21- The head of Twitter Inc’s French operations, Damien Viel, has quit the social media platform, whose new owner, Elon Musk, recently fired top executives and forced steep job cuts.

Viel tweeted on Twitter this Sunday, thanking his Twitter team in France, which he led for seven years.

A separate message to Reuters confirmed Viel’s departure from Twitter.

Neither he nor Twitter elaborated on the reasons for his departure nor disclosed the number of people Twitter employed in France before or after Musk took over Twitter.

Twitter France's Head Resign Amid Layoffs Saying "It's Over"

A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)(AP)

Since Musk, the world’s richest person, took over Twitter, things have been bumpy.

In addition to cutting staff by half, Musk has raised the possibility of Twitter going bankrupt.

Twitter France's Head Resign Amid Layoffs Saying "It's Over"

Earlier this week, he asked employees whether they wanted to continue to work “long hours at high intensity” at Twitter or take a three-month severance package.

