It’s THE Black Friday Deal At €399 For a 55-Inch QLED TV (HDMI 2.1)

(CTN News) – With Black Friday, you have the perfect opportunity to change televisions without paying a large sum of money. With the price of the 55-inch TCL C760 QLED TV dropping from 549.99 euros to only 399.99 euros, it is now even more affordable than before.

TCL offers QLED TVs that are more affordable than the competition, while still offering a balanced technical specification. Its compatibility with the latest standards of video, or its presence of HDMI 2.1 ports, make the 55C760 model an ideal example.

This is especially when considering its price, which has been reduced by 150 euros as a result of this promotion.

How does this television perform?

The 55-inch QLED display

Support for 4K, HDR, HDR10, and Dolby Vision

Features a HDMI 2.1 port for gaming

Google TV’s user interface

Due to a valid ODR until November 28, 2022, the 55-inch TCL QLED760 television now costs 399.99 euros on Cdiscount instead of 549.99 euros.

Quality at an affordable price

Although Samsung dominates the QLED technology, TCL’s televisions are no less impressive. As can be seen from the C760 model, which has a panel that offers a reasonable level of contrast and brightness.

This TV has the advantage of 4K HDR, as well as compatibility with HDR10+ standards, Dolby Vision, and HLG. As a result, the quality of broadcast images is significantly improved.

To provide an immersive audio experience, the brand integrates an ONKYO soundbar into its television, which offers Dolby Atmos sound.

Apart from that, the design of this television is quite neat, with its metal frame and nearly non-existent borders, which will add to the immersive experience of watching content. Its 55-inch diagonal will easily complement your interior.

A fluid interface and gaming features are on the menu

In addition to having a 50 Hz panel, this TV does not offer 4K with a high refresh rate for this definition. Therefore, it is not really suited to video games.

As a result, you will only be able to play at 60 Hz on PS5 or Xbox Series X. However, with HDMI 2.1 ports, you will be able to take advantage of ALLM mode (Auto Low Latency Mode) which reduces latency as much as possible, and VRR rate to enjoy a smooth gaming experience.

In place of Android TV, the C760 series is based on Google TV. In addition to its fluidity and intuitive nature, it is particularly effective at highlighting trendy films and television series that seem relevant to your tastes. This is based on which services you subscribe to.

Through this service, you can access a number of applications, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, My Canal, etc.

A voice assistant is also included, which enables you to control your television using your voice. There is even a Chromecast feature that allows you to stream content from your smartphone to the TV.

