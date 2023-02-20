Connect with us

Tech

Meta To Launch US$11.99 Subscription Service For Verified Accounts
Advertisement

Tech

Now You Can Edit Google Contacts Right From Gmail

Tech

Per Session, Microsoft Limits Bing Chats To 5 Questions

Tech

WhatsApp Is Working On What New Feature?

Tech

Fitbit Versa 4 And Sense 2 Have 3rd-Party Watch Faces, Not Apps

Tech

Roblox Is Introducing Generative AI To Its Gaming Universe

Tech

New Netflix Account Control System Criticized By Experts

Tech Business

Fox-Owned 'Tubi' Reaches 64M Monthly Active Users

Tech

Snapchat Hits 750 Million Monthly Active Users

Tech Business

Twitter To Charge Users For SMS-Based 2-Factor Authentication

Tech

Microsoft Bing AI Chats Limit Responses To Maintain Normal Conversations

Tech

TikTok Plans To Build 2 More Data Centers In Europe

News Asia Tech

Japan Cancels Launch Of New Missile Sensor-Carrying Rocket

Tech

The Best CRM Software You Should Consider Using in 2023

Tech

OpenAI Will Now Allow Users To Customize ChatGPT

Tech

The Benefits of Instagram Influencer Marketing

Tech

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki Quits After 9 Years

Tech

How Startups in Asia are Using AI to Build Smarter Apps

Tech

Best iPhone Spy Apps 2023 to Spy iPhone

Tech

The Ultimate Guide to Buying a Rack Mount Industrial PC

Tech

Meta To Launch US$11.99 Subscription Service For Verified Accounts

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Meta

(CTN NEWS) – A new subscription service that would enable Facebook and Instagram users to pay for a verified account is being tested by Meta.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, revealed the Verified service on his social media channels on Sunday. According to him, testing will start this week in Australia and New Zealand and spread to other nations soon.

At $14.99 per month on Apple and Android operating systems or $11.99 on the web, Company will use a user’s government identification to verify their account and provide them a blue badge.

Traditionally, blue badges were given away only to well-known individuals or organizations.

According to the comapny, subscribers would also have additional security against account impersonation and direct access to customer care.

In his statement, Zuckerberg stated that the goal of the new feature was to “increase authenticity and security across our services.”

/ Meta

Meta Taking The Lead

According to Meta, the adjustment will not apply to verified individuals or public figures. Influencers and other social media users who run their businesses but aren’t well-known public figures are the target audience for Verified.

By announcing a subscription service, Meta is following Twitter’s lead. Twitter started charging users $8 a month for Twitter Blue, which validates accounts with a blue check, in the latter part of last year.

Twitter went one step further with the service on Saturday, revealing that users who don’t pay the $8 per month for Twitter Blue will no longer be able to safeguard their accounts with two-factor authentication.

Social media companies have been looking for alternative revenue streams as online advertising slows. This month, despite increased users, Meta reported its third consecutive quarter of revenue decreases.

In November, Meta announced that 11,000 employees, or 13% of the workforce, would be let go.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Now You Can Edit Google Contacts Right From Gmail

Snapchat Hits 750 Million Monthly Active Users

Twitter To Charge Users For SMS-Based 2-Factor Authentication
Related Topics:
Continue Reading