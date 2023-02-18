Snapchat Reached 750 million monthly active users

(CTN NEWS) – The maker of the social networking app Snapchat has revealed an important achievement. Globally, the service has 750 million active monthly users. Around half of them (roughly 375 million) use the app daily.

The social network business made the statistics public Wednesday during an investor day event. According to an official press release, Snapchat currently has more than 150 million active monthly users in North America.

Users in the US open the app on average 40 times every day. According to Snapchat’s VP of Product, Jack Bordy, more than 60% of users who use the app daily make Snaps. Each day, more than five billion Snaps are shared worldwide.

Despite having users worldwide, CEO Evan Spiegel disclosed that 20 nations account for more than half of Snapchat’s overall advertising market.

The Snap CEO said that nearly two-thirds of 13 to 34-year-olds in some markets use the app, though he did not name them. The short vertical video feed on Snapchat called Spotlight, inspired by TikTok, is quickly gaining popularity among users.

But more than anything, new consumers adore its augmented reality features. On their first day of using Snapchat, more than 70% of users use augmented reality.

Almost 2.5 million new customers were added to Snapchat+, the business’s subscription service, in the first six months after its launch last year. The program, which offers users a few exclusive features, is expected to bring in more than $100 million in income annually.

The app’s social map function, Snap Map, is also often used. Users open Snapchat an average of six times per day, and there are over 300 million users worldwide.

Snapchat hopes to reach a billion users within two to three years.

Compared to Instagram from Meta, which has over 1.2 billion monthly active users, Snapchat has only 750 million monthly active users. Over three billion people use Facebook each month, and two billion people use it every day.

But, Snap is blazing its trail in this crowded social media landscape. The business claims it is expanding at a healthy clip and will surpass one billion users in the next two to three years.

“With our core product of visual communication delivering significant reach into some of the most valuable markets in the world, and a young demographic that is difficult to reach elsewhere, we are well on our way to building a community of 1 billion monthly active users,” said Snap’s CFO Derek Andersen.

“We believe that augmented reality will be the driving force behind the next computing platform and that our combination of leading augmented reality technology, a well-established creator ecosystem.

And a community deeply engaged with augmented reality experiences positions us well to be a leader in the next computing platform transition,” the company said.

