Meta Fined 390M Euros By Ireland For Privacy Violations

(CTN NEWS) – LONDON – Irish officials fined Facebook parent Meta hundreds of millions for internet privacy infractions and barred the corporation from pressuring European users to accept to tailored adverts.

Ireland’s Data Protection Commission fined Meta 390 million euros ($414 million) in two incidents that could shake up its ad-targeting business model.

Meta was fined 210 million euros for Facebook privacy violations and 180 million euros for Instagram breaches.

Meta has been fined more than 900 million euros for data privacy violations since 2021.

The ruling derives from complaints made in May 2018 when the EU’s GDPR privacy standards took effect.

Meta formerly depended on user consent to process personal data for behavioral ads.

GDPR modified the legal foundation under which the corporation processes user data by adding a phrase to the terms of service for ads, obliging consumers to accept that their data might be used. EU privacy standards are broken.

The Irish watchdog first sided with Meta but modified its position after a board of EU data protection officials complained.

In its final conclusion, the Irish authority concluded Meta “cannot rely on ‘contract’ to distribute behavioural ads on Facebook and Instagram.”

Meta said in a statement that “we strongly think our methodology satisfies GDPR” and will appeal both the verdicts and the fines.

Dublin is Meta’s regional headquarters, thus, it’s regulated by the Irish watchdog.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Walter Cunningham, Member Of The 1st Crewed Apollo 7 Mission, Dead At 90

Apparently Huawei Started Mass Manufacturing 12nm And 14nm Chips

Twitter To Allow More Types Of Political Advertisement