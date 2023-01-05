Connect with us

Tech

Meta Fined 390M Euros By Ireland For Privacy Violations
Advertisement

Tech Business

Salesforce Inc. To Lay Off 10% Of Its Workers

Tech News

Walter Cunningham, Member Of The 1st Crewed Apollo 7 Mission, Dead At 90

Tech

Apparently Huawei Started Mass Manufacturing 12nm And 14nm Chips

Tech Business

Twitter To Allow More Types Of Political Advertisement

Business Tech

Amazon Secures $8 Billion Loan Ahead Of Market Headwinds

Tech

Microsoft's 1st US Labor Union Formed By Video Game Workers

Business Tech

Former CEO Bankman-Fried Pleads Not Guilty In FTX Fraud Case

Tech

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Is Coming To Laptops

Tech

LG's 2023 OLED TVs Are 70% Brighter

Tech

Is Twitch Not Loading? It's Not Just You

Tech

Google Docs Hanging Indent Guide

Tech

Five Top DVD to MP4 Converters for Windows and Mac

Tech

This Refurbished iPad And Accessory Bundle Is Only $250

Tech

Instagram 2023 New Year Filter: How To Get It?

Tech

Top 5 Business Laptops In India

Learning Tech

Microsoft PowerPoint: Top 10 Tips You Need To Know!!

Tech

Xiaomi Thanks Its Fans With a Message

Tech

Refreshing Samsung's 2023: Is It Time?

Tech

Here Are 3 WhatsApp Tricks You Might Have Missed In 2022

Tech

Meta Fined 390M Euros By Ireland For Privacy Violations

Published

4 hours ago

on

Meta Fined 390M Euros By Ireland For Privacy Violations

(CTN NEWS) – LONDON – Irish officials fined Facebook parent Meta hundreds of millions for internet privacy infractions and barred the corporation from pressuring European users to accept to tailored adverts.

Ireland’s Data Protection Commission fined Meta 390 million euros ($414 million) in two incidents that could shake up its ad-targeting business model.

Meta was fined 210 million euros for Facebook privacy violations and 180 million euros for Instagram breaches.

Meta has been fined more than 900 million euros for data privacy violations since 2021.

The ruling derives from complaints made in May 2018 when the EU’s GDPR privacy standards took effect.

UKRAINE – 2022/02/04: In this photo illustration, a Meta logo is displayed on a smartphone screen. (Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Meta formerly depended on user consent to process personal data for behavioral ads.

GDPR modified the legal foundation under which the corporation processes user data by adding a phrase to the terms of service for ads, obliging consumers to accept that their data might be used. EU privacy standards are broken.

The Irish watchdog first sided with Meta but modified its position after a board of EU data protection officials complained.

In its final conclusion, the Irish authority concluded Meta “cannot rely on ‘contract’ to distribute behavioural ads on Facebook and Instagram.”

Meta said in a statement that “we strongly think our methodology satisfies GDPR” and will appeal both the verdicts and the fines.

Dublin is Meta’s regional headquarters, thus, it’s regulated by the Irish watchdog.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Walter Cunningham, Member Of The 1st Crewed Apollo 7 Mission, Dead At 90

Apparently Huawei Started Mass Manufacturing 12nm And 14nm Chips

Twitter To Allow More Types Of Political Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading