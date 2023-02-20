Top 5 Free Online YouTube Video Downloader [Best of 2023]

YouTube Video Downloader: Most of the people are not even aware that they can download videos on YouTube and watch them later offline. If you are one, obviously, you can download videos from YouTube at no extra cost.

All you need is the best YouTube video downloader.

In this blog post, let me figure out the list of the top 5 free online YouTube video downloaders. Even Though there are a lot of YT video downloaders out there, there are only a very few that are free to use and offer the best interface to the users.

That’s why I decided to take a call for only 5 online YouTube Video Downloaders in this blog post. Five of which are the best of 2023.

Here is the list.

List of Top 5 Online YouTube Video Downloader

1. VidMeta YouTube Downloader

A popular online YouTube video downloader website Vidmeta.net is available for users across the globe to download videos from YouTube.

The interface is very beginner-friendly. With the help of the online downloader, you can download YouTube videos of your choice in no time.

The best part about the Vidmeta website is that, it’s totally free to use as well as you need not hardly spend time installing any applications. You can seamlessly download YouTube videos straight from the Vidmeta website just by following 4 simple steps.

No matter what device you are using currently, you still can download YouTube videos as the popular yet free online YouTube video downloader platform supports Android, IOS, Mac and Windows devices as well.

So, probably, if you are using Apple Phone, Android Smartphone or even laptop/desktop with Windows installed, you can easily access the Vidmeta website to download videos from YouTube to watch it later offline.

Another good factor is that, while downloading YouTube videos via Vidmeta, you can choose video quality as per your choice. 360p, 720p, 1080p, 4k and 8k are the available resolutions. The availability of the video resolution might vary from one video to another.

Overall, Vidmeta is one of the best choices for those who are searching for a go-to online YouTube video downloader solution.

2. TubeMate YouTube Downloader

Another popular online YouTube video downloader has been in existence for a long years ago. The downloader recently released a new update 3.3 with some advanced features.

With the help of the TubeMate, you can download videos from YouTube in MP4 and 4GP formats as well. TubeMate is not actually available in the web format like Vidmeta as you can download the app from Playstore or even from Apple Store to use the downloader.

Like Vidmeta, TubeMate also supports all devices including iOS and Android.

1. Y2mate

Next to Vidmeta and Tubemate, Y2mate is the third most popular online YouTube video downloader worldwide. With simple to follow instructions, anyone can easily use the downloader platform to download YouTube videos.

Not just a YouTube downloader, Y2mate can also be used as a YouTbe converter, a unique feature in which you can convert any YouTube videos into MP3, MP4, AVI, FLV, etc…

Y2mate is compatible with all devices and offers users to download video files in different resolutions. It’s free to use, the same as Vidmeta.

2. Snaptube

No matter what video you want to download from popular video streaming and social media networks, you can use Snaptube as your online downloader partner to download videos from different networks.

Along with YouTube, snaptube supports 50+ other sites including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and more to download videos in 5+ different video resolutions.

Unfortunately, the video downloader is not available in the web format. Still, you can download the app from the official website and use it for downloading websites from social media networks including YouTube.

4. YTOffline

The name of the website itself suggests YTOffline, which means YouTube Offline. A video downloader to download YouTube videos and watch it offline. A website with a very clean interface, even the beginners who visit the website can easily understand the downloading process.

Most importantly, on the official website itself, they have clearly mentioned the step by step process on downloading videos from YouTube via YTOffline. You can also see the instructions of how to download videos from YouTube on Vidmeta’s official website.

Conclusion

If you are unsure about the websites that offer free online YouTube video downloader services, the above-listed five websites are the ideal choices.

Download YouTube videos in no time using any one of the websites listed above, and enjoy watching your favorite YT videos offline too.