Tech

LinkedIn Tests New Short-Form Video Feed: A Move Towards Professional Engagement
Tech

Milestone Moment: SpaceX Set To Launch Falcon 9 Rocket For Starlink Satellite Deployment

Tech

Unlocking the Future: Pi Token's Revolutionary Approach to Crypto Mining

Tech

The LinkedIn App Will Include Video Feeds Similar To TikTok

Tech

Copilot AI Isn't As Good As ChatGPT, According To Microsoft Customers

Tech

Spotify Is Falsely Claiming To Be Banned In Pakistan In Posts

Tech

Launch Of Zoom's AI-Powered Open Collaboration Platform 

Tech

Meta Requests An End To The Blanket Ban On The Word 'Shaheed'

Tech

TikTok Might Get Sued If The FTC Investigates Its Data Practices

Tech

Rocco Video: Pakistan's first short-form Content Creation

Tech

WhatsApp Begins Rolling Out Video Forwarding And Rewinding

Tech

Despite Cost Cuts, UPS Forecasts Revenue Growth In 2026

News News Asia Tech

New Zealand and Australia Accuse China of State-Sponsored Cyber Attacks

Tech

Twitter Impressions Useviral: Using Twitter Impressions to Improve Your Marketing?

Tech

Jumping Super Micro Stock: Why JPMorgan Rates It Overweight

Tech

Apple, Google, Meta Probed Under New Digital Law

Tech

Spotify Launches Educational Video Courses In The United Kingdom

Tech

Transformative Impact: VN88 Rezence Wireless Charging Reshapes Industries

Tech

Google And Apple Could Split As Regulators Target Tech Companies

Tech

AI Ambitions Of Nvidia In Medicine And Health Care Are Growing,

Tech

LinkedIn Tests New Short-Form Video Feed: A Move Towards Professional Engagement

Arsi Mughal

Published

7 seconds ago

on

LinkedIn

(CTN News) – LinkedIn, the professional networking platform owned by Microsoft, has recently confirmed its testing of a new short-form video feed, akin to the popular format pioneered by TikTok.

This move aligns LinkedIn with other major platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat, all of which have introduced similar features in response to TikTok’s explosive growth.

Discovery of the Feature:

The existence of this feature was first brought to light by Austin Null, a strategy director at McKinney, an influencer agency. Null shared a brief demonstration on LinkedIn, showcasing the new feed nested within the app’s navigation bar under a dedicated “Video” tab.

Upon tapping on this tab, users are greeted with a vertical stream of concise videos, facilitating easy swiping through content.

Interactions such as liking, commenting, and sharing are supported, although specifics regarding the algorithm determining video presentation remain undisclosed.

LinkedIn’s Distinct Approach:

While reminiscent of other platforms’ short-form video feeds, LinkedIn’s iteration maintains a distinct focus on professional content.

Unlike its counterparts, which host a broad spectrum of videos spanning various genres, it;s feed is tailored explicitly towards career-centric and industry-related topics.

Although video sharing has always been possible on LinkedIn, the introduction of this dedicated feed aims to enhance engagement and content discovery by delivering succinct, career-oriented videos for users to peruse swiftly.

Motivation Behind the Feature:

LinkedIn cites a growing preference among its users for video content as a means of learning from professionals and industry experts.

Consequently, the platform seeks to explore avenues for users to discover relevant video content more seamlessly. However, as the feature is still in its nascent testing phase, access is limited to a select group of users.

Implications for Creators:

The unveiling of this new feature arrives amidst a burgeoning trend wherein creators amass substantial followings on platforms like TikTok by sharing insights and advice on career advancement, job hunting, and professional growth.

LinkedIn’s foray into short-form video offers creators a fresh outlet to disseminate their content, potentially expanding their reach to a broader audience.

Furthermore, there’s speculation regarding LinkedIn’s eventual monetization of the feature, which could incentivize creators to engage more actively on the platform.

User Reception and Potential Concerns:

While the introduction of the short-form video feed presents promising opportunities for creators, some users may harbor reservations.

The proliferation of such feeds across multiple platforms might lead to a sense of inundation or content fatigue among users, particularly those who value LinkedIn’s traditional emphasis on professionalism and industry insights.

Conclusion:

LinkedIn’s venture into short-form video marks a significant evolution in its content strategy, aiming to cater to the evolving preferences of its user base while capitalizing on the success of formats popularized by platforms like TikTok.

As the feature continues to undergo testing and refinement, its impact on user engagement, creator dynamics, and the overall landscape of professional networking remains to be seen.
