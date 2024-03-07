Connect with us

Introducing PayPal's New Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Introducing PayPal's New Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

Introducing PayPal's New Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

(CTN News) – I am pleased to inform you that PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has announced the appointment of Amy Bonitatibus to the position of Chief Corporate Affairs and Communications Officer with her tenure commencing on May 28, 2024.

Her responsibilities will include overseeing the Global Communications team for PayPal and its associated brands, such as Venmo, as well as social impact and sustainability initiatives for the company.

As a seasoned communications specialist within the financial sector, Bonitatibus brings to the table significant experience in communication strategy, having previously served as Chief Communications Officer at Wells Fargo for more than a decade.

In her role as director of media relations, public affairs, internal communications, and reputation management, she managed a broad range of functions in the organization.

The previous experience that she has acquired also includes positions at JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), such as Chief Communications Officer at JPMorgan Chase, as well as positions at Fannie Mae and the U.S. U.S. Department of Treasure, among others.

Additionally, as deputy press secretary of Senator Hillary Clinton for a period of time, she had experience in the political communication field.

During a recent interview, Diego Scotti, Executive Vice President of Consumer Group & Global Marketing and Communications at PayPal, expressed his enthusiasm for Bonitatibus’s appointment, stressing that she has a wealth of experience and leadership skills that have helped to shape the reputations of noteworthy brands throughout the world.

The PayPal’s global narrative will continue to be developed in close collaboration with Bonitatibus, according to Scotti.

It is no secret that PayPal has been at the forefront of creating seamless and secure money transfers, selling, and shopping experiences since its inception two decades ago. Founded in 1995, the company’s mission is to provide consumers and businesses in more than 200 countries with the tools to compete and prosper in a global economy.

As a result of a press release statement from PayPal Holdings, Inc., this information has been gathered.

