The OpenAI Team Exposes Emails From Elon Musk Demanding ‘Full Control’

(CTN News) – On Tuesday, OpenAI, the tech company behind the popular chatbot ChatGPT, refuted Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s claims that the firm “betrayed” its original mission, and vowed to work toward getting the charges dropped.

In documents filed in a San Francisco court, Musk, the owner of SpaceX and X, previously known as Twitter, argues that OpenAI has always been intended as a nonprofit organization.

An OpenAI blog post stated, “We intend to move to dismiss all of Elon’s claims.”.

As one of the co-founders of the tech firm with CEO Sam Altman in 2015, Musk left the organization in 2018 and has become one of its most vocal critics.

In late 2022, OpenAI, a non-profit dedicated to developing artificial general intelligence (AGI), released its chatbot ChatGPT, capable of producing poems, essays, and even excelling in tests.

There was immediate public interest in the bot.

Its objective was to ensure the safety of AI technology for humanity, for which it received a recent investment of $13 billion from Microsoft.

It was Altman and other executives from the tech startup who exposed Musk’s emails in which they discussed OpenAI and other matters.

“We’re sad that it has come to this with someone whom we’ve deeply admired — someone who inspired us to aim higher, then told us we would fail, started a competitor, and then sued us when we began making meaningful progress toward mission without him,” said the authors in their blog post.

In 2017, they stated that “we all understood we would need much more capital to achieve our mission – billions of dollars annually, which was far more than any of us, especially Elon, had anticipated.”.

During the following year, Musk suggested that OpenAI be attached to Tesla as its cash cow, but the team declined.

Musk left OpenAI with the prediction that it would not succeed and that Tesla would build an artificial intelligence competitor within the company.

In a blog post published on the OpenAI website, he stated he was supportive of the team finding their own path to raise billions of dollars.

Moreover, according to Altman and his colleagues, their company provides free AI access to organizations and nations such as Albania which has accelerated the country’s EU accession by as much as 5.5 years using OpenAI’s tools.

