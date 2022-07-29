Apple Releases iOS 16 Beta 4: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

(CTN News) – Developers and beta program participants can now download iOS 16 beta 4. Earlier this week, iOS 16 beta 3 was released.

It adds Live Notifications to supported iPhones. You can read more about the new features in iOS 16 beta 4 here.

New features in the Apple iOS 16 beta 4

iOS 16’s fourth beta brings a bunch of changes. Previously, the time limit to delete messages was 15 minutes. It has been set to two minutes in the latest beta version.

All edits will now be visible to the receiver, and the sender will be able to make up to five edits. In the Apple Mail app, users can now customise the time before unsending a mail.

A redesigned Apple CarPlay interface is also expected with iOS 16. However, the latest beta version only includes new wallpapers.

A Live Activities feature is also included in the update, which allows users to view live notifications directly from their lock screen.

A new Now Playing widget has also been added to the lock screen, and it looks much better than it did before.

Last but not least, the update adds a button for Desk View and improves Continuity Camera integration.

Regular iPhone users must wait until the company releases iOS 16 publicly, which shouldn’t take long since the new versions of iOS accompany the new iPhones.

iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 have been released for the iPhone and iPad. The Cupertino-based tech giant has also released macOS 12.5, watchOS 8.7, and tvOS 15.6.

While these updates are not major, they contain a few bug fixes. iOS and iPadOS users can download the latest versions through Settings, General, and Software Update.

