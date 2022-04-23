WhatsApp Increased Group Call Participants Limit, Read More

(CTN News) – WhatsApp is extending the number of participants in a group voice call to 32. The feature was announced with WhatsApp Communities last week and is now available on devices. In addition to the large group calls, the instant messaging platform will update the design for voice message bubbles. Find out more by reading on.

Previously, WhatsApp voice calls could involve up to eight users. Now, up to 32 users can participate in a single voice call with the new update. WABetaInfo spotted the feature, sharing a screenshot of WhatsApp’s update notes for iOS 22.8.80.

WhatsApp group calls now support 32 participants

WhatsApp’s update notes read “Group voice calls now support up to 32 participants and include a social audio layout, speaker highlight, and waveforms.” Additionally, the platform has updated designs for voice message bubbles and information screens for contacts and groups. While it is unclear if the feature has been rolled out to Android devices as well.

WhatsApp has announced Communities, which have been in development for months. WhatsApp will roll out the feature gradually, but not immediately to all users. The communities feature will allow WhatsApp users to club multiple groups together in one place, thus creating a community of groups that have a similar purpose. Read on to learn more about WhatsApp Communities.

What are WhatsApp Communities?

WhatsApp Communities enables people to “bring together separate groups under one umbrella with a structure that works for them.” WhatsApp believes that this will allow users to receive all the updates about a community formed around a given topic. In the title image, WhatsApp Communities groups several groups together and allows admins to send messages to all the groups at once. Keep reading for more technology news.

