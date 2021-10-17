How to Integrate Inventory System with POS: Your Ultimate Guide

Integrate Inventory System with POS: Reportedly, almost 40% of customers in America have left a store without a single buy due to unavailable products. Since purchasers encounter stock-outs as frequently as once every three shopping times, merchants lose the chance to get billions in sales. Considering these figures, you cannot deny the importance of having a great inventory management system for your business.

Many companies have yet to leverage the inventory functionalities of their current system. And they are aware of that! Statistically, over 70% of retailers are looking for POS (point of sale) software. Also, it is them who also wish it to aid in stock control. That is because they figure out how crucial it is to have POS and inventory integration.

When applied the right way, this combo can:

Prevent inventory that is spoilage, about to expire, or not seasonal.

Cut costs related to warehousing when stock grows.

Here are the specific steps for integrating the inventory system with POS. Follow them to get the most out of the integration.

Discover a right integration

First things first, you need to consider three different options.

1. Select your suitable POS inventory integration solution

Have you not had a POS system yet? Then, look out for a proper, feature-rich one. Among the attributes, consider its ability to integrate with inventory management.

An appropriate integration should help keep inventory at the most desirable levels and enhance order accuracy. Besides, you can provide custom combinations and variations for your goods, boosting promotion campaigns. It will be fantastic if the system boasts the use of barcodes as well. This way contributes to faster sales processing and stock tracking.

2. Consult experts or select a third-party integration

Have you found a POS system? But do you have difficulty finding a direct integration? If so, we suggest seeking a POS expert’s help. There is a good chance that they can tackle your concerns.

Else, stay updated with the latest trends. Search for an omnichannel solution provider. This centralized system excels at bringing every stock, order, and purchase spanning your stores under a roof.

On top of that, they offer a lot of modules such as inventory management and POS. Want to lose no time and cost? We recommend you skip the occasional purchase and get the whole omnichannel solution.

3. Build your integration

What if you cannot find a solution that suits your particular needs? Then, create a custom module for your own business.

Yet, remember, you have to access your POS API for customizing the integration. Also, setting up a module may require specialized skills. If you are not tech-savvy, talking to an expert is always advisable.

Make the inventory system smoothly integrated into your POS system

Next up, ensure the integration to be as seamless as possible. In what ways? Keep reading to find out.

1. Organize and count your current stock

Speaking of inventory item descriptions, elaborate on them. With precise product descriptions, you can keep track of your stock far more quickly and easily. How to define your item that way? It means listing its brand, material, size, color, style, and other variants.

“Four hats, 50 pants, 20 shirts” is not a good example for the best description. Give more details, say “four big white hats, six large charcoal pants, eight free size shirts in orange.”

Are you wondering why you need to do so? Picture this: while a customer wants a black hat, you only have white ones where they shop. You can effortlessly look in the system for any other stores with black hats in stock. Then, get inventory moved to your particular shop location.

Overall, the more specifics you add, the more functional the POS inventory will be.

2. Make product ID and upload stock data to POS

There are undoubtedly human errors if you enter each item into the system by hand. Having inadequate inventory results in lost sales, prolonged back orders, and an unhappy customer experience. Who wants to reorder a product only when its inventory reaches zero?

Meanwhile, by integrating the product ID data into POS software, you will maintain the accuracy of the inventory procedure. It will likewise help simplify restocking, adding, and ordering new items.

To be more specific, you assign SKU (stock keeping unit) numbers to all your goods. This product coding system recognizes detailed item features and their exact location. So. searching for goods in your POS software becomes more convenient than ever.

3. Set automation

You may want to activate inventory tracking alerts to stay informed whenever an item gets below a stated level. For your best sellers, think about an automatic reordering approach whenever inventory falls below a particular threshold.

Moreover, make a barcode-based item categorization for the POS. This way decreases the possibility of human errors. It also improves your visibility of the warehouse inventory levels.

What is more? We suggest talking to your solution provider about their capabilities of automating other existing manual tasks.

In a nutshell

Since customer expectations increase, there are more actions to take to gain an advantage over your rivals. One of them is integrating an inventory system with POS. Make sure to follow the how-to guide above so that you can automate, simplify, and improve the efficiency of the stock control process.

