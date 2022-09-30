Vice President Harris Incorrectly Claims US Alliance With North Korea

(CTN News) – During her remarks Thursday from Korea’s Demilitarized Zone, Vice President Harris misinterpreted President Barack Obama’s words saying that the U.S. has an “alliance with North Korea”

In her remarks after touring the DMZ, Vice President Harris said,

“The United States has a very significant relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea,” which she intended to refer to South Korea when she opened the remarks with a reference to the North Korean alliance. It is an alliance that is enduring and strong.”

Vice President Harris praised the U.S.’s “ironclad” commitment to defense of South Korea despite threats from North Korea, despite not correcting herself.

In a meeting on Thursday, Vice President Harris told South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeo that the two countries were aligned on this issue.

Vice President Harris emphasized that the United States and the Republic of Korea share a common goal – a denuclearized Korean Peninsula.

In a speech yesterday, President Joe Biden asked whether late Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., was in attendance, too. In August, Walorski was killed in a car accident.

As Harris prepared to return to the U.S. after her four-day trip to Asia, North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, marking the third launch this week.

North Korea has performed these types of tests before, according to President Barack Obama’s press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, whose Asia trip this week displays “our rock-solid commitment” to Japan and South Korea’s security.

