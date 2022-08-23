Kiely Rodni Missing California Teen’s Body Found In Submerged Car, Authorities Say

CTN NEWS – Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen attending a campground party in northern California almost three weeks ago, and authorities believe the submerged vehicle on Sunday is her body.

Kiely was at the Prosser Family Campground on August 5 and was last seen around 12:30 a.m. on August 6, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement initially treated her disappearance as a possible abduction because they “had nothing to go on.”

Kiely Rodni: Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon

Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon said the case is still an active investigation and the victim has not yet been positively identified.

Last night we did receive some information of the recovery of the vehicle that we’ve been searching for and it was located inside Prosser Lake,” Moon said at a Monday news conference.

“It was located within a search zone that we have been searching since the very beginning of our operation, “Moon added that the lone body found inside is believed to be the missing teen, though she did not name Kiely.

Kiely’s family released a statement

Kiely’s family released a statement Monday expressing ” According to the statement, “We have weathered a storm of unfathomable force thanks to an army of warriors, matriarchs, healers, and helpers.”

While we accept this sadness cast under death’s shadow, the rising sun shines light upon us, reminding us not to mourn our loss, but to celebrate Kiely’s spirit and the gift that we all received in knowing her.

Multiple agencies contributed to the search for Kiely over the last two weeks, including dive teams and swimmers who also scanned the lake with side-scan sonar, Brown said.

There were 200-300 juveniles at the campground party, which was in a wooded area, said Placer County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Angela Musallam during a news conference last week.

The grounds are about 17 miles north of Lake Tahoe and 36 miles from Reno, Nevada.

What happened to kiely rodni ?

On the day of missing, she went to a party & she wore a hoodie, she also had a tattoo of 17 on her ribs & she had to pierce all over her body & she wore a ring on her nose.

