Google Doodle Pays Tribute To Holocaust Victim Anne Frank On his 75th Birthday

(CTN News) – On Saturday, Google commemorated the 75th anniversary of the publication of The Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank with a YouTube doodle video.

On June 12, the teenage diarist and Jewish Holocaust victim would have celebrated her 93rd birthday.

The doodles were created by Thoka Maer, Google Doodle art director. Her sense of responsibility to preserve the Holocaust memory has been a significant factor in the illustration process, according to the German illustrator.

Who is Anne Frank?

Anne Frank was born in Frankfurt, Germany on June 12, 1929, but her family relocated to Amsterdam, Netherlands, to avoid the rising discrimination and brutality that millions of minorities experienced under the Nazi regime.

Anne Frank was 10 years old when the Second World War began. Shortly afterward, Germany attacked the Netherlands. Jewish people were particularly targeted by the Nazi dictatorship, who sent them to cruel concentration camps, killed them, or imprisoned them.

In order to follow their religion openly and safely, millions of Jews were forced to leave their homes or go into hiding. During the spring of 1942, Anne’s family confined themselves to a covert annex in her father’s office building to avoid persecution.

Famous quote from Anne Frank’s diary

It may sound a bit crazy coming from an adolescent, but I feel more like a person than a child; I feel quite independent of anyone.” This is one of Anne Frank’s most famous quotes.

