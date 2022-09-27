Connect with us

Trending News

As the British Pound Plunges Towards A Record Low Against The Dollar
Advertisement

Trending News Weather

A Tropical Storm Is Heading Toward Florida And May Soon Become A Hurricane

News Trending News

Trump's Financial Fraud Charges Expose Abusive Tax Schemes

News Trending News

Mexican Earthquake Of Magnitude 7.6 Results In Fatalities

Trending News

Kiely Rodni Missing California Teen's Body Found In Submerged Car, Authorities Say

Trending News Weather

Dallas Weather, Flood Hits Dallas Area; Cars Float On Water-Filled Streets

News Social Media Trending News

Brian Stelter To Leave CNN After 'Reliable Sources' Is Canceled

Trending News

Anshu Jain, Former Co-Ceo Of Deutsche Bank, Has Died In 59

Thailand Politics Trending News

Thailand's PM Prayuth Survives his fourth Vote of Confidence

News Trending News

Ivana Trump Funeral, Donald Trump Remembered Her 'Beautiful Life'

Trending News News

Google Doodle Pays Tribute To Holocaust Victim Anne Frank On his 75th Birthday

World News Trending News

Summer Solstice 2022: What To Know About The Longest Day Of Summer On 21 June?

World News Trending News

Juneteenth 2022: Here Are 3 Ways You Can Celebrate Juneteenth

World News Trending News

Juneteenth 2022: What Is Juneteenth & Why Is It Significant?

News Trending News

At Least 1 Dead & 4 Critically Wounded In Shooting At Laguna Woods Church

Learning News Trending News

K-9 Ruby Featured in Netflix’s ‘Rescued by Ruby’ Has Died

Entertainment Trending News

Jason Momoa Is Reportedly Dating Eiza Gonzalez After Divorce From Lisa Bonet

News Trending News

Buffalo Shooting: N.Y. Guv Hopes Gunman Spends Rest Of His Life In Jail

Sports Trending News

Former Australian Cricketer Andrew Symonds Died in Car Accident At 46

Sports Trending News

Liverpool Win FA Cup For The 8th Time After Beating Chelsea in a Penalty Shootout

Trending News

As the British Pound Plunges Towards A Record Low Against The Dollar

Avatar of Sufyan Ahmad

Published

10 seconds ago

on

British Pound

(CTN News) – On Monday, the British Pound reached a record low against the US dollar because of growing fears about the stability of the UK government’s finances.

During the Asian and Australian trading sessions on Monday, there was a nearly 5% drop in the price of the currency to just above $1.00.

This followed a 3.6% decline on Friday, prompting predictions that the British Pound might crash to parity with the US dollar. Traders in Europe returned to the market, and it was back at $1.07 once again.

The currency slump follows an announcement by British Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday. As a result of high inflation, the government was forced to increase borrowing and spending at the same time as implementing the biggest tax cuts in 50 years.

A number of serious questions have already been raised about the economic competency of the newly elected government, according to Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda.

In order to shore up the currency and confidence in the markets, markets are factoring in a substantial emergency rate hike from the Bank of England.”

A Record Low Is Reached For The British Pound

A new plan unveiled Friday by the UK government to ramp up borrowing to fund tax cuts sent the currency tumbling. Investors have become more concerned about the country’s financial stability as a result.

Tax-slashing measures, including scrapping plans for a corporation tax increase and slashing the top rate of income tax, have been criticized by the opposition Labor Party as “trickle-down economics” and even lambasted by Conservative members themselves.

The government went all out for growth this weekend, with Kwarteng hinting in TV interviews Sunday of more tax cuts to come.

On Sunday, former Tory chancellor Lord Ken Clarke criticized the tax cuts, saying they could cause the British Pound to collapse.

In an interview with BBC radio, Clarke said: “I fear that’s the type of thing that’s usually tried in Latin American countries without success.”

A string of weak economic data has taken its toll on the pound, but so has the steep ascent of the US dollar, a safe haven investment that sees inflows when times are uncertain.

As a result of Giorgia Meloni’s victory in the Italian general election, the euro also hit a 20-year low. The prospect of a far-right government in the European Union has raised concerns about cohesion, as it would be the most far-right since the fascist era of Benito Mussolini.

Due to the United Kingdom’s economic outlook, which faces the highest inflation among G7 nations, and the government’s huge fiscal gamble on growth, the pound has suffered more than most. A comparison with the euro shows a drop of 15% so far this year, compared with a fall of nearly 21% for the dollar.

In 1985, one pound was worth just over $1.05. That was the previous record low for the British pound against the US dollar.

Clifford Bennett, chief economist at Australian brokerage firm ACY Securities, said that if the conflict in Ukraine escalated, we would see more sharp declines in the pound and euro.

He said that the British Pound is more vulnerable than most because of the crisis that’s affecting all of Europe right now.

People Also Read:
Related Topics:
Continue Reading