A Tropical Storm Is Heading Toward Florida And May Soon Become A Hurricane

(CTN News) – Tropical Storm Ian rumbled ominously across the Caribbean on Sunday, causing authorities and residents in Florida to pay close attention. A major hurricane is likely to develop on its approach to the state.

The state of emergency has been declared throughout Florida by Governor Ron DeSantis. The governor warned residents to prepare for heavy rains, high winds, and rising seas caused by the storm.

In a news conference Sunday, DeSantis said that “we are keeping an eye on this Tropical Storm, but it is still imperative to emphasize the degree of uncertainty that remains.

” He added that “even if you’re not exactly in the path of the Tropical Storm, it’s likely to have pretty broad impacts throughout the state.”

Early Monday, the National Hurricane Center expects the tropical storm to become a hurricane. By the time it reaches western Cuba, it is expected to have become a major hurricane.

Through midweek, flash floods and urban flooding are possible in the Florida Keys and Florida peninsula. Later this week, heavy rainfall was also expected in north Florida, the Florida panhandle.

The southeast United States. According to the agency, Floridians should prepare hurricane plans and monitor updates on the storm’s progress.

President Biden and Vice President Biden both declared an emergency. As part of his disaster relief and assistance plan, he authorized the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency,

Or FEMA, to coordinate disaster relief and provide assistance to protect property and lives. As a result of the storm, the president postponed a planned trip to Florida for Sept. 27.

Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio, and Artemisa in Cuba were under a hurricane warning Sunday.

According to Cuban state media, emergency officials have met to plan for the storm’s arrival and prepare for evacuations, although none had been ordered as of Sunday.

According to the National Hurricane Center, a major storm will strike the far-western part of the island early Tuesday, close to some of the country’s most renowned tobacco fields.

In a Sunday interview, John Cangialosi, a senior hurricane specialist at the Miami-based center, said it’s unclear where in Florida Ian will cause the most damage. In preparation for possible power outages, residents should gather supplies.

It’s always risky to say stay tuned, but that’s the right message at the moment,” said Cangialosi. “But for those in Florida, it’s still time to prepare.” You don’t have to put up your shutters yet, but you should get your supplies sooner rather than later.”

