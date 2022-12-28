Have You Got An Apple Watch? First, Do These 8 Things

(CTN News) – When you get a brand-new Apple Watch (or buy a used one, for that matter), you’re probably wondering where to start.

The possibilities are endless, but you’ve got to take the first step. When you put on your Apple Watch for the first time, here’s what you need to know.

IOS update

Wait, isn’t this about the Apple Watch? Definitely, but you’ll want to update your iPhone to the latest version of iOS before you even touch the Apple Watch.

It’s good policy in general–you get the latest security patches and features–but it’s especially handy now since we’ll be downloading the new watch software. We want them to work together.

You can check if an update is available by opening the Settings app, then heading to General > Software Update. Follow the instructions to install it if it’s there.

Connect your iPhone

Press and hold the side button on the right until you see the Apple logo. Make sure your iPhone is nearby and strap the watch to your wrist. You’ll see “Use your iPhone to set up this Apple Watch.”

Hit Continue, then follow the instructions to pair them.

There are times, however, when they don’t notice each other. On your phone, open the Watch app, tap All Watches, then select Add Watch, then either Set Up for Myself or Set Up for a Family Member.

Start a complete backup (or restore from an existing backup).

You’re probably better off setting this one up from a backup if you’ve ever used an Apple Watch before. That way, you’ll keep all your settings, apps, etc., saving you a lot of time.

If you’re reading this, you’re probably a first-timer, so pick Set Up as a New Apple Watch. Set up Apple Pay, sign in with your Apple ID, and learn about the updated features on your watch.

Update your watchOS

During setup, you’ll have the option to upgrade watch OS. The Apple Watch’s OS can be updated at any time by navigating to General > Software Update in the Watch app on the iPhone.

(While you’re there, turn on Automatic Updates.) Or you can update the watch itself by heading to its own Settings app and navigating to General > Software Update.

Make sure the watch is on its charger and connected to Wi-Fi.

Pick a watch face

Watch faces can be selected on the watch itself (swipe to the left when you’re on the default face) but it’s easier on the iPhone.

Navigate to the Face Gallery tab in the Watch app on your phone. There are tons of customization options (color, background, complications, etc.) if you like a design. Add all the faces you like and repeat.

You’ll see the faces you’ve added at the top of the My Watch tab (labeled My Faces). Changing the order (by dragging the three-line icon next to each face) or removing any you don’t like is easy.

If you’re wearing a watch, you can swipe across the screen to change faces.

