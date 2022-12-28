Leaked Call Of Duty: Black Ops 3 Campaign Images

(CTN News) – After working on an open-world campaign for Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 for more than a year, Jason Schreier reported that Treyarch had scrapped the project after more than one year of development.

A linear campaign was the final cut that Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 offered, following the Call of Duty series, so nothing extraordinary was introduced in the campaign.

There have been over 60 leaks of images from Call of Duty: Black Ops 3’s incomplete open-world campaign since the game was released today.

As reported by Insider Gaming, the alleged images were posted on the photo-sharing site Imgur by a Reddit user, u/Purpletoaster, who is a member of the Reddit community.

There are a couple of photos that show the early build of the campaign mode for Call of Duty: Black Ops 3, which seems to confirm the claims by Jason Schreier that there was originally planned for an open-world campaign for the game, but later on the idea was scrapped in favor of a more traditional campaign.

I think the leaked images are impressive and make one wonder how the game would have looked if Treyarch had managed to accomplish something so ambitious and large-scale like this in a successful manner.

In the right hands, this would have been a revolutionary move and a treat for fans of Call of Duty if it had been handled properly.

There is a lot of content that can be seen in the images taken from the open-world environment that was eventually scrapped halfway through development, as Insider Gaming has noticed:

There are several large maps that are dotted with interesting points of interest.

There are a number of mini-modes that can be played, such as sabotage, defense, assassination, and retrieval.

There would have been a cycle of day and night, as well as a cycle of weather.

Construction mechanics and economics.

Some of these scrapped ideas were used in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, but they were nowhere near the scale of these leaks. It should also be noted that the development of this project was abandoned midway, and even these leaked images are a very small part of what the developers envisioned.

A future Activision game might re-implement something like this.

Developed by Treyarch and published by Activision, Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 is a first-person shooter released in 2015. A sequel to Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, it is the 12th entry in the Call of Duty series.

November 6, 2015, was the release date for PlayStation 4, Windows, and Xbox One.

Mercenary Technology and Beenox released a feature-limited version of Call of Duty on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 that only supported multiplayer modes.

