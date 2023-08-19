Google Abandons Plan For Nvidia GPU-Equipped Chromebooks, Disappointing Gaming Enthusiasts

(CTN NEWS) – It appears that Google has opted to abandon its prior intentions of developing Chromebooks equipped with separate Nvidia graphics cards, disappointing those who were anticipating high-quality gaming experiences on ChromeOS in the near future.

Earlier this year, reports from 9to5Google had revealed that Google had been actively engaged in this project for over a year.

The article detailed various internal prototypes, such as “Agah” and “Draco,” and even mentioned more advanced foundational hardware code named “Hades,” which was planned for utilization in commercial devices.

However, recent indications suggest a shift in these plans. Observations from About Chromebooks point to a recent message within a code commit, announcing the cancellation of projects related to the Agah, Hades, and Herobrine boards.

These projects all shared a common element: support for discrete Nvidia GPUs. Disappointing news, indeed.

Despite the considerable advancements made by Chromebooks in recent times, they still lack the raw processing power demanded by the latest gaming titles.

Up until now, manufacturers have attempted to compensate by incorporating gaming-oriented features like high-refresh-rate displays and anti-ghosting keyboards.

However, as the saying goes, there is no substitute for genuine power. To fully enjoy AAA games with all their visual splendor, the inclusion of a separate GPU is essential.

Nevertheless, this doesn’t imply that Chromebooks are entirely unsuitable for gaming.

As long as one manages their expectations and focuses on older or less resource-intensive games, gaming on a Chromebook—particularly on a premium model—can still offer a satisfying and enjoyable experience.

Google’s Curated Game Collection and Nvidia Chromebook Gaming Potential

Google curates a collection of games that they have personally tested and believe users might find enjoyable. However, they acknowledge that some of these games could perform better on systems boasting higher specifications, such as those equipped with 16 GB of RAM.

This assortment includes a range of notable titles from the mid-2010s, such as Doom (2016), Fallout 4, Tomb Raider, and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, among others. Furthermore, Chromebooks show their prowess in the realm of cloud gaming.

It’s important to note that Google may not have entirely disregarded the concept of Chromebooks tailored for serious gaming. Recent reports have indicated that Google is actively developing fresh branding for top-tier Chromebooks, labeled as Chromebook X.

