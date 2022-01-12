Best Web Development Practices

The best front end development services by Halo-Lab we offer our clients. But first, we recommend that you familiarize yourself with the most famous practices that are found today.

Explain which <div> closure you are working on

For most of the viewing of a website’s source code, a nearly endless list of closing <div> tags appears at the bottom of the page. In fact, newbies are struck by the thought that in order to create quality code, they just need to use divs instead of tables. Divas are cleaner than tables, but without proper organization of the code, it cannot be as messy in functionality, like code based on a table. Using indentation is a great start. But the following tip will save you a lot of time: Comment out each of the divs you want to close.

Using reset CSS

Are you far from a beginner? Haven’t dropped out of your life for six months? Then you know how useful a CSS reset is. By default, browsers do not apply the same style to HTML elements, and resetting the CSS ensures that the elements do not have a specific style, allowing you to find your own. At the same time, the risk of nuances with cross-browser rendering is minimized.

Ditch @import

CSS files can be included with the @import directive. This is useful if you need to align two stylesheets. Another popular practice is to include the CSS file in the html document. This doesn’t affect low traffic sites, but if you’re lucky enough to own a popular web page, don’t waste your visitors’ time.

Dilute illustrations

Optimizing images for the web isn’t easy. The good old Photoshop Save For Web command doesn’t always help out. Indeed, in most cases, the size of illustrations is quite large, and sometimes the quality of the picture is completely lost. Smash It can help you optimize your images. To use it, enter the URL of your unoptimized illustration, and then it’s up to Smash It. This will help in creating the perfect image. This way you save up to 70% of the file size, while the quality is preserved in its original form. If you have any difficulty, contact the responsive design company for assistance.

Avoid mixing CSS and HTML

Proper use of HTML as a markup language involves organizing the document by defining a header, footer, lists, quotes, and other elements. Previously, front-end designers often used legacy HTML attributes to style certain elements. Today, the style attribute enables developers to embed CSS in html documents. This action can be useful for testing. However, using the style attribute is not entirely appropriate practice, contrary to the philosophy of CSS.

Using conditional comments in Web Development

It’s no secret that IE is outdated. However, there are still clients that require a site to be supported by this outdated browser. You can use well-known hacks to configure targeting for a specific version of IE. They are sometimes super useful, but still not the best way to target a specific version of IE. This can cause CSS validation to fail.

Putting the Javascript file at the bottom

In the late 90s – early 2000s, the practice of placing Javascript files inside the <head> and </head> tags gained popularity. The catch is that the Javascript files are loaded first, so the content itself is loaded later. By placing Javascript files at the bottom of documents, they are loaded only when all content is displayed correctly.

The semantics of using HTML in Web Development

HTML is a programming language, a markup language that is used to structure documents by denoting structural semantics for text in headings, paragraphs, lists, and the like. If you’ve been building websites since the 90s, then you know how messy the markup was. Fortunately, by our time it has evolved. Besides the clean markup, the semantic use of the html element is also important.

Build-time testing to avoid cross-browser issues

The biggest mistake in HTML, CSS and Javascript development is not testing pages across multiple browsers. Cross-browser compatibility remains a major issue for front-end developers. It especially manifests itself in the display of pages outdated IE. Testing documents in Firefox / IE / Chrome as they are created makes it easier to troubleshoot cross-browser rendering issues.