Age Verification – Key to Protect Minors in Digital Platforms

The first two words that enter anyone’s mind after a person says “children” are future and worry. The future is merely possible if the present comes out of every trial. The transformations in the communication and IT sector have surely increased the challenges that can be eliminated by the service of age verification. Parents, business organisations, regulatory authorities, everyone realise the reality that the number of threats out there in the real world is not as much as the ones found in the digital environment.

There can’t really be a comparison of the intensity of both worlds. However, age verification performed by automated global IDV software can surely deal with the virtual space. Where parents, government, and forces are handling the offences of the real world, certain industries are also required to contribute to the protection of minors by conducting age verification through AI-powered systems.

Personality Alteration

There are extremely few souls out there who have not heard of the Taliban. Many intellectuals and others still get stuck at some point trying to figure out how a group of people with weapons and cruelty can brainwash so many innocent children. To such an extent that they don’t think twice before killing themselves or other innocent individuals. The age verification solution can not deal with such scenarios of real-life but at least the AI-powered solution can ensure that children do not get altered in any negative way from the digital space.

All of this used to sound very unreal and hard to imagine in the beginning but that shockingly has become reality. Violence can be invoked in a child through restricted adult games which are why age verification is performed by a plethora of online gaming operators. The age-restricted games showcasing visuals and scenarios exhibiting violence and somehow being celebrated no doubt can make a player impulsive in real life. One should never forget the loss that was brought by the “Blue Whale” game. The significance of age verification through digital authentication software can be estimated by this only. After shocking revelations, still many chose to play it, still hard to believe.

Impact of Age Checks

Age verification through the global automated software is predestined for a better social perception of a business in the minds of the government and general population. The substantial key attributes of the IDV providers are what increase their market size in different restricted industries and other general businesses along with financial institutions as well.

In the process of age verification, a customer gets authenticated with utmost precision due to the coverage of data registers of multiple countries and territories. The organisations can never fail to meet the compliance regulations of the KYC authentication due to the digital global systems. The compatibility support of so many languages frictionlessly recognises the hand-printed data from the submitted ID documents. The solution of the age verification is always there with a group of artificial intelligence (AI) models, thousands in volume to identify false ID proofs, and the usage of facial masks.

Facial Scan

The KYC compliance states the eligibility of customers accessing mature content and products and compels organisations to perform age verification to the core by optimising AI-driven IDV software. Face recognition technology in age verification captures the dynamics of the client’s face and performs a number of techniques to identify spoofing. To name a few, liveness detection, examining of the skin texture, image distortion scanning, and other techniques are performed in age verification of clients for absolute satisfaction.

The identity documents of customers and their face images or videos are authenticated in real-time, making the onboarding of the concerned age-restricted business way more swift without compromising the KYC compliance mandates, age verification is the key to a secured future for the future generation.

Significance of Age Verification Online

The need for the IDV service is substantial because there are countless mediums that appeal to children towards 18+ products and services. In Australia, there is a lot of opposition regarding the practice of age verification on social media and overall. Some digital rights organisations showed concerns about the invasion of privacy that will occur when companies will be provided with more substantial data of people. By practising age verification, the firms and population don’t need to worry about this. Customers can’t get more exposure as they are right now in this digital age. The IDV providers are GDPR compliant and ensure all safety protocols.

Wrapping Up

The systematic procedure of age verification in restricted industries is an error-proof method of authenticating qualified customers for a particular product or content. The firms become way more efficient in maintaining regulatory compliance and save countless vulnerable teenagers, due to age verification with universal coverage.