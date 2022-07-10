26.6 C
Bangkok
type here...
Tech

Apple Watch Series 7 Just Hit A Record Low Price On Amazon Prime Day – $115 Off

By Arsi Mughal
0
0
Apple Watch Series 7 Just Hit A Record Low Price On Amazon Prime Day - $115 Off
Apple Watch Series 7 Just Hit A Record Low Price On Amazon Prime Day - $115 Off

Must read

(CTN News) – There’s a very nice surprise for those who want to get probably the best smartwatch out there before the Apple Watch Series 8 arrives in September but can’t wait a few more days or don’t want to become a paying Prime member just to participate in Prime Day.
We have three very nice surprises, including a small one in green aluminum with a clover sport strap and two large ones with starlight bodies and matching starlight straps.

Pre-Prime Day Apple Watch discounts

All of these GPS-only Apple Watch Series 7 models are currently on sale for 115 bucks less than their regular prices of $399 and $429. The killer new Amazon deals aren’t clear how long they’ll last, but as you can imagine, you don’t need a Prime membership to save big.
The Apple S7-powered Series 7 timepiece features life-saving ECG technology, fall detection, and blood oxygen monitoring (among others), keeping track of as many indicators as any smartwatch available today.
The fast-approaching Series 8 is also expected to take things to the next level with body temperature tracking, not to mention an as-yet-unnamed rugged Apple Watch option.
However, the latter product will probably take another year to drop below $300 from a $400 starting price. If you don’t have that kind of time (or money) on your hands, you should definitely pull the trigger today and never look back, fully trusting the Apple Watch Series 7 to deliver unmatched value.

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Green Aluminum Case, Clover Sport Band

$115 off (29%)

Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch SE specials

  • 40mm Apple Watch SE (GPS), Various colors: $229 ($50 off)
  • 44mm Apple Watch SE (GPS), Various colors: $259 ($50 off)
  • 40mm Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular), Various colors: $279.99 ($50 off)
  • 44mm Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular), Various colors: $309.99 ($50 off)

Related CTN News:

Piper Sandler Cuts Netflix Price Target, Says ‘Stranger Things’ To Provide Only Short-Term
Relief
FCC Commissioner Wants Apple & Google To Remove TikTok From Their App Stores
Previous articleScientists Warn That Zika Virus Is Spreading Rapidly Across The Country

More News

Load more

LEARN SPANISH ONLINE

learn spanish online

BUY FIFA COINS

Buy and Sell FUT Coins

Latest News

© Canada, LLC. All rights reserved.CTN News ® is a registered Canada trademark of Media Max, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks