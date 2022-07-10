Apple Watch Series 7 Just Hit A Record Low Price On Amazon Prime Day – $115 Off

The Apple S7-powered Series 7 timepiece features life-saving ECG technology, fall detection, and blood oxygen monitoring (among others), keeping track of as many indicators as any smartwatch available today.

The fast-approaching Series 8 is also expected to take things to the next level with body temperature tracking, not to mention an as-yet-unnamed rugged Apple Watch option.

However, the latter product will probably take another year to drop below $300 from a $400 starting price. If you don’t have that kind of time (or money) on your hands, you should definitely pull the trigger today and never look back, fully trusting the Apple Watch Series 7 to deliver unmatched value.