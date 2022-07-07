Apple Plans To Launch An ‘Extreme Sports’ Apple Watch With Larger Screen, Metal Case

(CTN News) – According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple will launch an “extreme sports” version of the Apple Watch this year. As well as a bigger battery and rugged metal casing, the extreme sports Apple Watch is expected to feature the company’s largest smartwatch display to date.

New Extreme Sports’ Apple Watch Details

Gurman says the display will measure almost two inches diagonally. Compared to the largest current Apple Watch, the extreme sports model will have 7% more screen area.

It will also have a resolution of 410 by 502 pixels. Gurman speculates that the larger screen could display more fitness metrics or information.

Moreover, Gurman says the extreme sports watch will have a shatter-resistant screen and stronger metal than aluminum. To accommodate longer workout times, the watch will also have a larger battery.

Gurman also says the watch should have improved tracking metrics, such as the ability to detect elevation when hiking. The extreme sports model of the Apple Watch 8 will be able to detect fevers by taking the wearer’s body temperature.

A new extreme sports model is expected to be announced later this year, alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 and an updated version of the Apple Watch SE.

Gurman says the Apple Watch Series 8 will retain its 1.9-inch diagonal screen size, while the Apple Watch SE will maintain its 1.78-inch diagonal screen size. Apple Watch extreme sports versions are expected to cost more than $699 for standard stainless steel Apple Watches.

Related CTN News:

Piper Sandler Cuts Netflix Price Target, Says ‘Stranger Things’ To Provide Only Short-Term Relief

What Is Google Trends? How to Use Google Trends for Keyword Research?

FCC Commissioner Wants Apple & Google To Remove TikTok From Their App Stores