Aiper Seagull 1000 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner Product Review – 2022

Aiper Seagull 1000 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner: The thought of having a swimming pool at your house seems like a great idea and luxurious plan. However, people with swimming pools at their homes might have some more things to add! If you are someone who has a swimming pool in their home, then stick here because I have something just for you.

There is definitely no doubt that swimming pools will give you an absolutely amazing comfort at home, but this sense of calm comes with a fair share of disadvantages. And that is the maintenance of the pool! The annoying feeling of knowing that you will have to clean the pool regularly is just something that we did not ask for! But then, do not let this thought control you. What if I tell you that there is something that will take away your misery. Here, I am talking about Seagull 1000 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner by Aiper.

I will agree with you if you say that there are many pool cleaners available in the market, then why just use Seagull 1000 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner? Don’t worry because I will give you plenty of reasons to prove that the Seagull 1000 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner is a good choice for cleaning your pool.

Why Choose Seagull 1000 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner?

Before getting into the features and advantages of using the Seagull 1000 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner, let’s know a little about the product.

The name of the product justifies the working of the product truly. This pool cleaner is a robotic deceive that will automatically clean your pool entirely. The Seagull 1000 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner is a cordless pool cleaning robot. The cleaner works efficiently with dual-drive motors. In addition, the cleaner can also climb up to 15 degrees. So, if you have a slightly inclined swimming pool, then this is probably the best choice for you.

Without further ado, let’s get into the features of the Seagull 1000 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner.

1. Cordless Pool Cleaner

A cordless pool cleaner is a blessing in disguise, and we just cannot be more thankful for it. If we talk about normal pool cleaners, you will have to use a cord. However, if you use Seagull 1000 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner, you won’t be needing any extra cord. This pool cleaner is cordless and works on a battery.

So, no more worrying about extra long external cords and sockets. All you have to do is charge the pool cleaner and then turn it on. Rest the Seagull 1000 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner will take care of!

2. Amazing Battery Capacity

The secret behind being cordless is the battery. The Seagull 1000 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner comes with amazing battery life. It has 5000mAh which makes the pool vacuum cleaner for 90 minutes without any interruption.

In these 90 minutes, the Seagull 1000 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner will work efficiently and will not stop. In addition, with no cords involved in the picture, the robotic cleaner can get quite flexible and movement is not a problem. Also, the pool cleaner is made in such a way that it can clean above ground pools.

Due to such an amazing and efficient battery, the Seagull 1000 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner can clean up to 100m2 of the pool.

3. Powerful Cleaning

The Seagull 1000 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner is one of the most powerful pool cleaners available in the market. The suction power of the pool cleaner is its best part.

The most important thing in a pool vacuum is its suction power. If the suction is not up to power, the pool cleaner can be considered useless. Especially if you have an outdoor swimming pool, you know how difficult it is to clean all the fallen leaves and dirt. This is the reason why you would need an automatic pool cleaner with extremely good suction and powerful cleaning.

The Seagull 1000 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner comes with powerful suction and it will clean all the sand, leaves, and dead worms from the pool floor efficiently.

4. It Has Wheels

This is probably my personal favourite feature so far. The Seagull 1000 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner comes with wheels. This definitely makes this pool cleaner the perfect choice. The wheels of the automatic cleaner will make the cleaning process easier for you, You will not have to go around the pool with the cleaner throughout the cleaning process.

In addition, the Seagull 1000 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner also has the new touch and reverse technology. With the said technology, the Seagull 1000 will automatically reverse its direction immediately after touching the pool wall. Also, along with this, the pool cleaner also has self-parking feature. After the cleaning process, as the battery get low, the Seagull 1000 will automatically park itself.

5. Lightweight

Considering the entire above feature, you might wonder as to how heavy is this pool cleaner? However, to your surprise, this powerful automatic pool cleaner is not at all heavy. With great suction power, amazing battery life, and wheel this pool cleaner is also lightweight.

As the pioneer in cordless robotic pool vacuums, Aiper provides you with the best technology that it easy and convenient to use. You can easily handle the Seagull 1000 very easily.

Moreover, the product also has IPX8 certification. The certification proves that the Seagull 1000 is waterproof. Considering that the cleaner is supposed to work underwater, it is very important for the product to be waterproof.

For more detailed information, you can also go through this YouTube video. This will help you in getting more insight of the product.

Final Word

This is all about the Seagull 1000 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner. I hope that these features helped you understand and know more about the product. One thing that can be deduced from this is that Seagull 1000 is a must-have pool cleaning product, considering its new and advanced technology.

You can buy the product from the Aiper website or Amazon.

