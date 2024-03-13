Connect with us

US Teenager Facing Prosecution in Thailand for Alleged Zoophilia
Published

3 hours ago

on

Zoophilia Thailand

An American teenager is facing a criminal prosecution for Zoophilia after allegedly assaulting at least two pregnant horses, one of whom miscarried. The teenager is accused of abusing three female horses in Phuket.

A couple who operate a local stable, Mr Chatroj Lek-arwut, 50, and Ms Prapada Lek-arwut filed a complaint with police on Tuesday, stating that an 18-year-old American tourist abused three mares called Mali, Gina, and A-ngoon.

According to the pair, video footage from the stable’s CCTV showed the adolescent entering his hand and arm into the mares’ vulvas on various occasions throughout his visits.

Mali, who was nine months pregnant at the time, is said to have miscarried as a result of the molestation. Gina is not pregnant, but the encounter has caused irritation, according to them.

A-ngoon, on the other hand, acquired an infection — most likely from the molestation — and was given antibiotics, which could imperil the four-month-old foal it is carrying.

Ms Prapada stated that the American teen looked to be a regular visitor who frequently stopped by the stable. However, the pair noticed that the mares he visited had mucous around the apertures of their sexual organs.

Suthat Niyomthai, a veterinarian from the Provincial Livestock Development Office, examined the mare A-ngoon and confirmed her infection. He conceded that it was impossible to predict whether the antibiotics he had given her to save her life would result in a miscarriage.

Local police have summoned the American adolescent, who is staying with his parents near the stable, for questioning on March 16, according to Pol Maj Yutthapol Wattaset, an inspector at the Thalang station.

Dr. Apichat Jariyavilas, a spokesman for the Department of Mental Health, stated that the teen’s behaviors were classified as zoophilia, a mental condition that necessitates psychiatric treatment.

What is Zoophilia

Zoophilia, a contentious and forbidden subject, refers to a sexual inclination or attraction to animals classified as a paraphilia. While some people may have zoophilia inclinations, acting on them presents ethical, legal, and moral issues in many societies around the world.

The term “zoophilia” is frequently misinterpreted and carries a strong stigma. It challenges cultural conventions and ethics, sparking arguments about animal welfare and the limits of human-animal partnerships.

Despite diverse viewpoints, zoophilia is prohibited in many countries due to worries about both animal welfare and human behavior.

Zoophilia, often known as bestiality, is a paraphilia defined by a sexual attraction to nonhuman animals. Understanding the complexities of zoophilia requires distinguishing it from other types of human-animal connections.

Individuals who acknowledge their zoophilic tendencies often face profound social stigma and discrimination. The societal taboos surrounding zoophilia can lead to ostracization, judgment, and even legal repercussions for those who open up about their feelings.

Seeking acceptance and understanding becomes a daunting challenge for individuals grappling with zoophiles. The fear of condemnation and the lack of societal support further exacerbate the struggles faced by those who identify as zoophiles.

As a society, it is essential to address the stigma surrounding zoophilia and promote empathy and compassion towards individuals navigating these complex emotions.

