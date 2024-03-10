Swiss Man Has License to Elephant Sanctuary in Phuket Revoked

Phuket authorities will withdraw the elephant sanctuary license of the Swiss man who allegedly kicked a Thai woman doctor on a beach after cancelling his weapons licenses, according to the Phuket governor.

On Saturday, Governor Sophon Suwannarat announced that investigators had discovered that Urs Fehr’s Green Elephant Sanctuary Park was being utilized illegally and that its license would be cancelled.

“The Phuket provincial hall, through public prosecutors will ask a court to dissolve the elephant foundation,” Mr Sophon told the Bangkok Post.

According to Governor Sophon, the Green Elephant Sanctuary Park has 14 elephants, 13 of which are hired and one brought from the northern province of Phrae. Why will become of the elephant is unknown.

According to its website, the park spans 40,000 square metres and is located on Soi Cherngtalay 1 Road near Surin Beach in Thalang district.

Authorities have already withdrawn the licenses for a pistol and rifle. Mr Fehr owned the pistol, while the Elephant Foundation owned the rifle.

The Thalang district chief cancelled the gun licences because he believed their ownership could endanger the public.

The Phuket governor stated that the Department of Special Investigation would investigate the Swiss man’s bank accounts and register his foundation and weaponry.

Mr Fehr, aka David, 45, was granted temporary release after being charged with physically and mentally assaulting Dr Thandao Chandam, 26. On February 24, he allegedly kicked the doctor in the back when she and a friend were observing the full moon outside his rented property next to Yamu Beach in Thalang district.

Mr Fehr apologized for the incident, claiming he only slipped when approaching the doctor. He denied kicking her and claimed that the doctor and her friend were trespassing on his property.

Officials determined that the beach steps where the doctor and her friend sat were illegally constructed on a public beach.

